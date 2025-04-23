La Flèche Wallonne Femmes: Puck Pieterse powers past Demi Vollering for victory atop Mur de Huy

Elisa Longo Borghini takes third ahead of Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney

La Flèche Wallonne Femmes 2025: Puck Pieterse of Fenix-Deceuninck wins on top of Mur de Huy (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Puck Pieterse (Fenix-Deceuninck) won the Flèche Wallonne Femmes, waiting until 150 metres from the finish atop the Mur de Huy to launch her attack and go past Demi Vollering (FDJ-Suez). 

Vollering tried to respond, but Pieterse opened a gap and could raise her arms on the finish line. A few seconds later, Elisa Longo Borghini (UAE Team ADQ) held off a surging Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney (Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto) to take third place.

