Canyon-SRAM delve into world of AI with new training and development partnership ahead of 2027 season

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FasCat coaching will provide 'AI-powered season reviews' to inform future preparation and 'identify patterns and insights that might otherwise go unnoticed'

Antonia Niedermaier of Team CANYON-SRAM prior to the 25th Classic Lorient Agglomeration Ceratizit
Canyon-SRAM riders will have their training data analysed by FasCat ahead of the 2027 season (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Canyon-SRAM have announced an AI research and development partner for the remainder of 2026, with the German squad working with FasCat Coaching as they prepare for the 2027 season.

In what looks to be a first in the women's peloton, Canyon-SRAM will use FasCat's CoachCat AI coaching platform to run an "AI-powered season review" on their riders to help prepare for the new season.

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor before being hired full-time. Her favourite races include the Paris-Roubaix, Tour de France Femmes, Tro-Bro Léon, and cycling's fourth Grand Tour, the Volta a Portugal.

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