Hand injury from crash on way to Euros bronze forces Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado out of upcoming cyclo-cross races

Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado) Fenix-Premier Tech was unable to hold the bars when she finished third in the Elite Women's race at the UEC European Cyclo-cross Championships (Photo: Getty)

A late crash during Saturday’s UEC European Cyclo-cross Championships not only prevented Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado from fighting for the win, but has forced the Fenix-Premier Tech rider out of this week's racing.

Alvarado had been in a with a shout of winning the elite women’s race in Zeddam on Saturday, but was gapped on the final ascent of the punishing 99-step run up. Then, while battling to return to the leading duo of Marie Schreiber and Lucinda Brand, she crashed, injuring her hand.

After the crash Alvarado could be seen shaking the injured hand, and by the time she crossed the line in third place, she was unable to hold the handlebars.

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Medical examinations since the incident have revealed Alvarado had sustained a ligament tear to her right thumb, and a date for her return to competition is uncertain.

"She will wear a custom-made brace, and her return to cyclocross racing will depend on how her recovery progresses. We wish her a speedy recovery!" read a post on both Alvarado's and her team's Instagram account.

Alvarado had been scheduled to race this Wednesday, November 11, at the third round of the Superprestige at Niel, but that is now out of the question, with this weekend’s Merksplas round and the X2O Trofee race at Hamme-Zogge also looking unlikely.

With Alvarado out of contention following her crash, the race was notable for the controversial relegation of Luxembourgish rider Marie Schreiber. Though she crossed the line in first place, the victory was awarded to Brand after Schreiber's sprint was judged as irregular, the 23-year-old later accusing the commissaires of stealing the biggest moment of her career.

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Alvarado is one of the sport’s leading lights and has won almost every honour in the sport. She is the current Dutch national champion and won both the World and European Championships in 2020, as well as the season-long World Cup in 2024. She is yet to hit the heights this season, though her third place at the Euros was an indication she was progressing towards her best form.

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