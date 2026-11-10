Hand injury from crash on way to Euros bronze forces Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado out of upcoming cyclo-cross races

News
By
Published

Her return to racing is uncertain after crashing in Zeddam

Ceylin Del Carmen Alvarado of Netherlands finishes third at the 2026 UEC European Cyclo-cross Championships 2026, Elite Women in Zeddam, Netherlands. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado) Fenix-Premier Tech was unable to hold the bars when she finished third in the Elite Women's race at the UEC European Cyclo-cross Championships (Photo: Getty) (Image credit: Getty Images)
0

A late crash during Saturday’s UEC European Cyclo-cross Championships not only prevented Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado from fighting for the win, but has forced the Fenix-Premier Tech rider out of this week's racing.

Alvarado had been in a with a shout of winning the elite women’s race in Zeddam on Saturday, but was gapped on the final ascent of the punishing 99-step run up. Then, while battling to return to the leading duo of Marie Schreiber and Lucinda Brand, she crashed, injuring her hand.

Latest Videos FromCyclingnews
Owen Rogers
Owen Rogers
Staff Writer

A recent addition to the Cyclingnews staff, Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, working as a freelancer covering the sport for various magazines and websites for more than 10 years.

Initially concentrating mainly on the women's sport, he has covered hundreds of race days on the ground and interviewed some of the sport's biggest names.

Living near Cambridge in the UK, when he's not working you'll find him either riding his bike or playing drums.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.