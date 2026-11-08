'The most ridiculous reaction I have ever heard' – Three-time world champion Sanne Cant blasts UCI jury over Marie Schreiber’s relegation

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The SD Worx-Protime coach admits she urged Schreiber not to attend podium ceremony

ALTEA, SPAIN - JANUARY 08: (L-R) Blanka Vas of Hungary, Marie Schreiber of Luxembourg and Team SD Worx-Protime cyclo-cross coach, Sanne Cant of Belgium during the SD Worx – Protime 2026, Team Presentation on January 08, 2026 in Altea, Spain. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Cant (right) coaches Schreiber (left) at SD Worx-Protime (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Marie Schreiber’s controversial relegation at the UEC European Cyclo-cross Championships on Saturday has been described as "ridiculous" by the former world champion Sanne Cant, who is Schreiber's cyclo-cross coach at SD Worx-Protime.

After crossing the line first in the elite women’s race on Saturday, Schreiber was relegated to second place for an irregular sprint, the Luxembourg rider missing out on what would have been the biggest result of her career.

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Owen Rogers
Owen Rogers
Staff Writer

A recent addition to the Cyclingnews staff, Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, working as a freelancer covering the sport for various magazines and websites for more than 10 years.

Initially concentrating mainly on the women's sport, he has covered hundreds of race days on the ground and interviewed some of the sport's biggest names.

Living near Cambridge in the UK, when he's not working you'll find him either riding his bike or playing drums.

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