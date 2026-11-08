'The most ridiculous reaction I have ever heard' – Three-time world champion Sanne Cant blasts UCI jury over Marie Schreiber’s relegation
The SD Worx-Protime coach admits she urged Schreiber not to attend podium ceremony
Marie Schreiber’s controversial relegation at the UEC European Cyclo-cross Championships on Saturday has been described as "ridiculous" by the former world champion Sanne Cant, who is Schreiber's cyclo-cross coach at SD Worx-Protime.
After crossing the line first in the elite women’s race on Saturday, Schreiber was relegated to second place for an irregular sprint, the Luxembourg rider missing out on what would have been the biggest result of her career.
It was clear from the head-on coverage that she did make a move to her left, but despite eventual winner Lucinda Brand asserting she was not impeded, the race jury interpreted this as a breach serious enough to warrant the relegation.
Not only was Schreiber upset by the issue, but she has been joined by Cant, who has been part of the SD Worx team for two winters, and previously won three rainbow jerseys among 126 race wins during a long career.
"It is the most ridiculous reaction I have ever heard," Cant told Sporza after the race.
"I spent a very long time on a bike myself and I have never experienced anything like this. If we already find a mistake here... I think there are other sprints taking place on the road where nothing happens."
Brand did not file a complaint, according to her Dutch cycling federation.
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"It really was the UCI president [of the commissaire's panel] who saw it, but it is anyone's guess what he saw," Cant said.
"Maybe he should try sprinting on a 'cross bike himself. It will never be straight. I think the track was wide enough to pass."
Schreiber did not attend the podium ceremony, which, according to reports in the Belgian press, was a decision that came primarily from Cant.
"I didn't want her to stand on [the podium]. That is not because there is no respect for Lucinda, but because you shouldn't accept a medal that doesn't belong to you," Cant told Sporza.
Cant added that "we are not going to leave it at this", and while it is unclear what action SD Worx-Protime might be able to take, given that the European Championships are contested by national teams, the Luxembourg cycling federation has announced it will appeal the decision.
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A recent addition to the Cyclingnews staff, Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, working as a freelancer covering the sport for various magazines and websites for more than 10 years.
Initially concentrating mainly on the women's sport, he has covered hundreds of race days on the ground and interviewed some of the sport's biggest names.
Living near Cambridge in the UK, when he's not working you'll find him either riding his bike or playing drums.
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