Early access: Watch our video review of the new Argon 18 Nitrogen Pro before anyone else

Watch our video review of the Factor Elara before it goes live to the public

Cyclingnews subscribers get early access to all of our new bike review videos before they go live on YouTube. To join our ever-growing community of cycling-obsessed subscribers and support our world-class cycling journalism, join Cyclingnews here!

The Argon 18 Nitrogen Pro has been one of the most requested bikes for review on our YouTube channel, and as ever, we aim to please. Having tested it in the wind tunnel, Will has also been giving it the runaround to see how this futuristic machine stacks up in the real world.

If you're already a Cyclingnews subscriber, you can watch it now, a full fortnight before it goes up on YouTube. If you're not... well, why not? There's still time to get access to this and a tonne of other premium content from across the site.