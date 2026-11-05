Early access: Watch our video review of the new Argon 18 Nitrogen Pro before anyone else
Cyclingnews subscribers get a first look at our in-depth bike video reviews
Cyclingnews subscribers get early access to all of our new bike review videos before they go live on YouTube. To join our ever-growing community of cycling-obsessed subscribers and support our world-class cycling journalism, join Cyclingnews here!
The Argon 18 Nitrogen Pro has been one of the most requested bikes for review on our YouTube channel, and as ever, we aim to please. Having tested it in the wind tunnel, Will has also been giving it the runaround to see how this futuristic machine stacks up in the real world.
If you're already a Cyclingnews subscriber, you can watch it now, a full fortnight before it goes up on YouTube. If you're not... well, why not? There's still time to get access to this and a tonne of other premium content from across the site.
Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.
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