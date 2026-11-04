The Giro d'Italia's most feared climb – A closer look at the mighty Monte Zoncolan ahead of its return in 2027

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From Luperini and Simoni to Rogers and Froome, the next chapter of the modern Carnic Alps brute's history will be written at the 110th edition in May

Michael Rogers crosses the line at the finish of Monte Zoncolan on stage 20 of the 2014 Giro d&#039;Italia
The finish of Monte Zoncolan on stage 20 of the 2014 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)
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A modern icon of the Giro d'Italia will return for the 2027 race after six years out of the action: the Monte Zoncolan. The brute of the Carnic Alps, one of Italy's most fearsome climbs, and on its eighth appearance at the men's Giro, it will serve as the grand finale to the race for the maglia rosa on stage 20.

It will be approached from the traditional Ovaro side in Friuli-Venezia Giulia, roughly 120km northwest of where the 110th Giro starts in Trieste, offering up an average gradient of 11.9% across the 10.1km to the summit as one of the sport's most savage double-digit beasts.

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James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

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