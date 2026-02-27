Subscribe to Cyclingnews for an all-access pass to our unrivalled Spring Classics coverage

When we think of history, culture and tradition, no part of professional cycling exudes these values as much as the Classics. The earliest of these iconic one-day races stretches back to the late 1800s, over a decade before the first Tour de France, and they have remained steeped in this history right up to the modern day, with this year's editions ready and waiting to be written into cycling's almanacks.

While the Grand Tours have their coloured jerseys, what symbolises much of the Spring Classics is something rather less glamorous. The cobble. Yet for what it lacks in eye-catching beauty, it makes up for in bone-shaking and brave bike racing; the kind that can only be found on northern Europe's pavé.

Beginning with Omloop Het Nieuwsblad at Opening Weekend, the Spring Classics take us through the cobbled Monuments of the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix, and draw to a close at Liège-Bastogne-Liège. That's alongside the likes of both Strade Bianche and the first Monument of the season at Milan-San Remo, too. And as always, Cyclingnews will be on the ground, amongst the cobblestones and bergs, to cover all of the most testing one-day races on the calendar.

Our team of journalists were out in force across the Spring Classics and beyond last year, to report on the build-up, the drama, the controversies and the celebrations. From a historic inaugural women's Milan-San Remo to a dramatic Paris-Roubaix battle between Mathieu van der Poel and Tadej Pogačar, and Neilson Powless' breathtaking against-the-odds Dwars door Vlaanderen victory.

The women's peloton stretches out during the 2025 Women's Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Away from the action, our expert team of tech journalists will dive deep into the latest gear on show at the Spring Classics, getting you the inside scoop on the WorldTour's hottest and as-yet unreleased tech.

Our bumper tech galleries from Opening Weekend, Paris-Roubaix and the Tour of Flanders revealed new bikes, giant chainrings, and prototype wheels.

