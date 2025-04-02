Dwars door Vlaanderen 2025: Neilson Powless out-sprints Wout van Aert in one against three from Visma-Lease a Bike

Neilson Powless (EF Education-EasyPost) shattered Wout Van Aert's and Visma-Lease a Bike's dream scenario of a team victory at Dwars door Vlaanderen, beating Van Aert, Tiesj Benoot and Matteo Jorgenson in a four-rider sprint.

The quartet escaped with 75km to race, with Visma-Lease a Bike seemingly assured to repeat the historic podium sweeps of teams like Mapei and QuickStep at Paris-Roubaix. Instead, Powless was like Ian Stannard when he defeated a trio of QuickStep riders to win the 2015 Omloop Het Nieuwsblad.

Powless turned an almost sure defeat into an emotional victory by beating Van Aert in the sprint. Van Aert could only drop his head in defeat as he saw victory escape him and his team, with Benoot third and Jorgenson fourth.

Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) won the sprint for fifth place at 45 seconds, after unsuccessfully trying to chase the attack down.

More to come

Results

