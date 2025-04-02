Dwars door Vlaanderen 2025: Neilson Powless out-sprints Wout van Aert in one against three from Visma-Lease a Bike

By published

Powless "I thought I was riding for second place" against Van Aert, Jorgenson and Benoot

Neilson Powless celebrates as Wout van Aert behind bows his head after missing out in the four-rider sprint
Neilson Powless celebrates his victory in Dwars door Vlaanderen
Jump to:

Neilson Powless (EF Education-EasyPost) shattered Wout Van Aert's and Visma-Lease a Bike's dream scenario of a team victory at Dwars door Vlaanderen, beating Van Aert, Tiesj Benoot and Matteo Jorgenson in a four-rider sprint.

The quartet escaped with 75km to race, with Visma-Lease a Bike seemingly assured to repeat the historic podium sweeps of teams like Mapei and QuickStep at Paris-Roubaix. Instead, Powless was like Ian Stannard when he defeated a trio of QuickStep riders to win the 2015 Omloop Het Nieuwsblad.

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is one of the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.

