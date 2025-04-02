Dwars door Vlaanderen 2025: Neilson Powless out-sprints Wout van Aert in one against three from Visma-Lease a Bike
Powless "I thought I was riding for second place" against Van Aert, Jorgenson and Benoot
Neilson Powless (EF Education-EasyPost) shattered Wout Van Aert's and Visma-Lease a Bike's dream scenario of a team victory at Dwars door Vlaanderen, beating Van Aert, Tiesj Benoot and Matteo Jorgenson in a four-rider sprint.
The quartet escaped with 75km to race, with Visma-Lease a Bike seemingly assured to repeat the historic podium sweeps of teams like Mapei and QuickStep at Paris-Roubaix. Instead, Powless was like Ian Stannard when he defeated a trio of QuickStep riders to win the 2015 Omloop Het Nieuwsblad.
Powless turned an almost sure defeat into an emotional victory by beating Van Aert in the sprint. Van Aert could only drop his head in defeat as he saw victory escape him and his team, with Benoot third and Jorgenson fourth.
Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek) won the sprint for fifth place at 45 seconds, after unsuccessfully trying to chase the attack down.
More to come
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling.com
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Stephen is one of the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Lander Loockx wins 72kg of cheese as he takes first pro victory of career at Paris-Camembert
UCI Gravel World Series: Matthew Holmes and Lucia Gonzalez Blanco win 114 Gravel
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
As it happened: Visma Lease-a-Bike stunned at the finish of Dwars door VlaanderenThe peloton tackles ten climbs in 184.5km
-
Dwars door Vlaanderen Women - LIVEThe peloton tackle seven climbs and six cobblestone sectors in 128.5km race
-
Dwars door Vlaanderen 2025: Neilson Powless out-sprints Wout van Aert in one against three from Visma-Lease a BikePowless "I thought I was riding for second place" against Van Aert, Jorgenson and Benoot
-
Visma-Lease a Bike hopeful Marianne Vos will race Tour of Flanders despite illness forcing her to skip Dwars door Vlaanderen title defence'To avoid the risks in the direction of Flanders, we decided for her not to start' says team director not racing mid-week