The cobbled Classics storylines we're looking forward to – From Van der Poel and Pogačar on the cusp of history to a different Demi Vollering and a resurgent Mads Pedersen

Heading into the heart of the cobbled Classics season, the anticipation is mounting at Cyclingnews HQ, as we ponder the array of tantalising possibilities of what might unfold in the days and weeks ahead.

There have been hints of what may be to come in the racing that has unfolded so far – from Demi Vollering's superbly played hand at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad to the Milan-San Remo triumph by Tadej Pogačar – but it's just the beginning as we see new circumstances and new riders breaking through, waiting to try and shift the spotlight.

It's enough to have our team salivating with excitement one second and shaking our heads with dread the next, as discussion of what may be ahead in the races to come kicks off in our planning meetings.

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Though instead of watching and waiting for it to unfold before we put pen to paper, we've decided to share some of the key storylines we will be looking out for across the racing – the good, the bad and the vexing – in our latest Cyclingnews roundtable.

Can Mathieu van der Poel write his name as the greatest cobbled rider? – Dani (Senior News Writer)

Mathieu van der Poel racing up the famous cobbles of the Muur van Geraardsbergen (Image credit: Getty Images)

The prevailing narrative at this year's cobbled Classics will focus on the superstar-versus-superstar battle between Mathieu van der Poel and Tadej Pogačar. After the Slovenian came out on top at Milan-San Remo, the pair will face off once more at both Flanders and Roubaix.

To date, the pair have battled each other at three editions of De Ronde and one of Roubaix, sharing the spoils with two wins apiece. They may do the same this April, with Pogačar a slight favourite at the former and Van der Poel the same at the latter.

But Van der Poel is also chasing history. He has six wins across the two Monuments. He's ahead of Eddy Merckx and Roger De Vlaeminck (both on five wins), level with Fabian Cancellara and Johan Museeuw, and lies just one Roubaix victory shy of Tom Boonen's record cobbled Monuments tally of seven.

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Van der Poel, then, has a chance of cementing himself as the greatest of all in the coming weeks. Doing the double for a second time in his career would take him clear of every cobbled star in cycling history, while a fourth Roubaix win in a row would see him level with Boonen as the greatest cobbled racers the sport has seen.

Vollering takes on the cobbled Classics without the chaos of 2024 – Matilda (Assistant Features Editor)

Demi Vollering battling Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad (Image credit: Getty Images)

Demi Vollering skipped the cobbled Belgian Classics last year, which means we haven't seen her in action in these races since 2024, when some off-the-bike drama somewhat overshadowed and derailed her campaign. That was the year when, at the start of Dwars door Vlaanderen, Danny Stam let slip that Vollering wasn't set to renew with SD Worx-Protime and would be a free agent for 2025. Cue this news – and a strange denial from the team – coming out mid-race and a rather fractured few days following, which definitely impacted her performances.

This year, a whole different Demi Vollering will be lining up at Dwars door Vlaanderen and the Tour of Flanders. In a stark contrast to the intra-team conflict that we often saw at SD Worx, the Dutchwoman seems utterly at home at FDJ United-Suez, a team that really stands out for their cohesion and teamwork both on and off the bike. And it clearly pays off, given Vollering's win at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and Chabbey's at Strade. We may have forgotten, but Vollering is excellent in these kinds of races, and should absolutely be thinking about challenging Lotte Kopecky for the Flanders title.