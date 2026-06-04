Lorena Wiebes spotted along Giro d'Italia Women route despite bike weight disqualification

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'We are going to hold the UCI liable and have hired a lawyer' says SD Worx team manager

Lorena Wiebes celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 37th Giro d&#039;Italia Women 2026
Lorena Wiebes won stage 1 of the Giro d'Italia Women but was later disqualified (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lorena Wiebes was spotted along the route of stage 6 of the Giro d'Italia Women as her SD Worx-Protime reportedly said it is "going to hold the UCI liable" for her disqualification on stage 1 after her bike failed to meet the minimum weight requirements.

Wiebes was said to have returned home but was seen on a wall and waved to her teammates and fellow riders as stage 6 passed the shores of Lake Garda on the way to Brescello. Floortje Mackaij (Movistar) was seen with Wiebes. A number of riders waved back.

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Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Editor-at-large

Stephen is one of the most experienced members of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. Before becoming Editor-at-large, he was Head of News at Cyclingnews. He has previously worked for Shift Active Media, Reuters and Cycling Weekly. He is a member of the Board of the Association Internationale des Journalistes du Cyclisme (AIJC).

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