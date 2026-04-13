Reflections and highlights from Paris-Roubaix – What we witnessed and felt on the ground and at home

Every single year, Paris-Roubaix delivers a race that we could talk about for hours, days even – far longer than the cumulative nine and a half hours the men's and women's pelotons spent on the roads of northern France on Sunday afternoon.

It's a cliché, but every single rider who finishes, and every one who doesn't, has their own story at Roubaix. It's a brutal, challenging day out for every man and women, whether they finish first or 101st.

In the media and on Cyclingnews, we cover a lot of those stories, but there is always so much you don't get to read about or watch on TV. There are some things you only get from being there, or perhaps even from doing it. There are also things that you'd never pick up from the roadside, and can only be understood by installing yourself to watch eight hours of bike racing in a row.

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In the last 24 hours since the races finished, all the major storylines and headlines have been published, dissected and read, but as the dust literally settles on another edition of Roubaix, we got to thinking about our our personal highlights and reflections.

Four of our team were on the ground in France for five days, digging into the racing, the tech, and all the atmosphere, and the rest of us were hooked from home. With a day to start digesting what happened on the road and off it, here are some of our reflections from the velodrome, the press room and beyond.

The Roubaix roar – Patrick (Deputy Editor)

Tadej Pogačar (front rider) and Wout van Aert ride on the velodrome in Paris-Roubaix, with huge crowds lining the bankings of the track (Image credit: Getty Images)

Patrick was on the ground, reporting on his first Roubaix since 2016.

The Roubaix roar is surely one of the most electrifying sounds in professional cycling, if not all of sport.

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It had been 10 years since I’d last heard it, a full decade since I’d last stepped foot in the middle of the iconic outdoor velodrome that hosts the finish of Paris-Roubaix. On that day, Tom Boonen swung onto the track in the company of Mat Hayman – a race of the ages, and a roar for the ages.

Road races usually take place in straight lines. You might get huge crowds but what’s unique about the Roubaix velodrome is that it’s a 360-degree arena – a circle of noise surrounding the action. Like with the atmosphere at major track cycling events, the noise ripples its way around in time with the riders, fans creating 'The Wave' of crushing noise. But nothing beats that initial roar, when the riders take that right-hand bend off the road and the crowd sees them in the flesh for the first time. It’s always better when more than one rider appears.

Paris-Roubaix has been dominated by solo victories in recent years but this year, in both races, there was the added tension of the result being unknown, to be decided in front of our eyes. What’s more, we had the biggest names and the most captivating of storylines presenting themselves before us, in both cases.

I was wearing a jacket so I don’t know about goosebumps but I could feel my heart beating in my chest. The footage was on the big screens but I wanted to follow the riders with my own eyes, for as long as possible, even if they were obscured from view at certain points by the infrastructure in the middle of the track.

Maybe I’m getting old, more aware of the need to soak these things in. Maybe it’s the fact that I hadn’t been to a bike race in two years, having taken some time away from the sport. Maybe it’s the fact that I’d underestimated Paris-Roubaix for so long – the Flemish swing was always my assignment and my passion when it came to covering the Spring Classics with Cyclingnews and it left little emotional bandwidth for the Hell of the North.

But when I heard that roar and that ripple, it was a sudden rush, a reminder of just how special this race is and just how special this sport can be.

A reminder that other-worldly bike handling trumps set-up – Will (Senior Tech Writer)