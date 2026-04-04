'High trees catch a lot of wind' – From intense media scrutiny to social media abuse, the Classics bring out the pressure of expectation in Belgium

Features
By published

Whether it's constant tactical questioning, boos on the roadside or abusive messages online, the Classics period can be an intense time, particularly for Belgian riders

A side shot of Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) riding up a cobbled climb during In Flanders Fields, with excited fans cheering behind a barrier
Wout van Aert is one rider under intense scrutiny in Belgium (Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

A middle finger to the winner. A beer thrown at a rider. A hateful comment on social media. The Belgian Classics attract some of the most impassioned fans in the world, but sometimes, that fervour bubbles over into something more hostile.

Belgium is probably the only nation in Europe where cycling is the second most important sport behind football. Even in France, home of the Tour, cycling isn't in the blood of every town like it is in Flanders.

Article continues below
Reporting from Belgium
Matilda headshot
Reporting from Belgium
Matilda Price

This is a topic that really interests me every spring when I come out to Belgium, but I want to make it clear that my Belgian colleagues aren't any more critical or harsh than other journalists. They're thoughtful and probing, yes, but are just as respectful as any journalist from any other country – maybe there is just a bit more pressure on cycling here, given how big it is. It happens the whole year, but in this period from E3 to Paris-Roubaix, the whole topic of scrutiny, pressure and abuse always seems to come into sharp focus.

Van Asbroeck fairly pointed out, "For me it's quite OK, but for these other guys, the big guns, for sure it's not that fun" – and it is true that much focus and scrutiny is on the biggest riders.

This week in Belgium, Evenepoel has been at the centre of the home media's attention, but Wout van Aert has long been in the crosshairs. As a Belgian Classics rider with no Tour of Flanders or Paris-Roubaix win to his name at age 31, he often receives a lot of stick when he gets beaten – which, unfortunately, has been quite often in recent years.

"It's not easy being Wout van Aert in Belgium," Grischa Niermann told Cyclingnews earlier this week. "But he copes with it in a good way. That's just how it is. He's a big star.

"He of course also likes it, but sometimes it's also a bit too much attention. But we help him there as much as possible. And what he wants is winning bike races, and that's what we are going for."

As well as Van Aert himself, Visma-Lease a Bike are often on the receiving end of criticism, especially when they seemingly get it wrong, like with their three-against-one loss at Dwars door Vlaanderen in 2025.

Niermann is always the first person to face up to the media, and will field questions for ages after a race, so he clearly doesn't have a problem with the scrutiny. But he underscored that it isn't really something that affects the team on anything more than a superficial level.

"We always stick to our plan. For me, personally, I don't care what the media says," he said. "But on the other hand, of course I know that this team exists – and cycling exists – to entertain people, so it's part of the job.

'Fan' behaviour

Outside of the media, whose job it is to – fairly – analyse and scrutinise races and performances, the more acute negativity often comes from roadside supporters, whose behaviour has sometimes crossed the line from excitement to abuse.

This is often against the rivals of Belgian riders, but can absolutely be targeted at the home stars too, especially if they're deemed to not be getting the results.

The vast majority of fans are there to have a great time and support the best riders in the world, but on occasion we've seen things thrown at riders, booing, jeering. Just this week, the finish line photos of Dwars door Vlaanderen highlighted a spectator giving the middle finger to Filippo Ganna beating Wout van Aert.