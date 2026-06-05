UAE Team Emirates-XRG to fight for Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes victory with pair of debutants

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Isaac del Toro and João Almeida head up team's selection for eight-day Tour de France warmup

EIBAR, SPAIN - APRIL 12: (L-R) Isaac Del Toro of Mexico and UAE Joao Almeida of Portugal and UAE Team Emirates - XRG - Yellow Leader Jersey compete in the breakaway during the 64th Itzulia Basque Country 2025, Stage 6 a 153.4km stage from Eibar to Eibar / #UCIWT / on April 12, 2025 in Eibar, Spain. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Isaac del Toro and João Almeida will both be in contention for the overall title at the Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes (Image credit: Getty Images)

UAE Team Emirates-XRG have announced their lineup for the Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, with João Almeida and Isaac del Toro heading to France as co-leaders.

The pair will both be making their debuts at the race and will do battle against a host of other major GC contenders, including Lidl-Trek pairing Juan Ayuso and Mattias Skjelmose, Matteo Jorgenson (Visma-Lease a Bike) and Oscar Onley (Netcompany Ineos).

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