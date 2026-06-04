Track skills prove vital in hectic Giro d'Italia Women sprint as Maggie Coles-Lyster and Georgia Baker complete the podium

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'There were lots of corners but I really like technical finishes' - says Canadian from Human Powered Health

Elisa Balsamo of Italy and Team Lidl - Trek - Red Sprint Jersey celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the Giro d&#039;Italia Women 2026, Stage 6
Track riders Elisa Balsamo .Maggie Coles-Lyster and Georgia Baker dominated the sprint finish (Image credit: Getty Images)

The final 1.5km of the Giro d'Italia Women stage 6 to Brescello was a highly technical run-in, including seven corners and bends that favoured riders with bike skills honed on the track.

Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek) won her fourth stage in this year's Giro, with fellow track riders Maggie Coles-Lyster (Human Powered Health) second and Georgia Baker (Liv AlUla Jayco) third after a crash split the peloton and bike skills made a natural selection.

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Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Editor-at-large

Stephen is one of the most experienced members of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. Before becoming Editor-at-large, he was Head of News at Cyclingnews. He has previously worked for Shift Active Media, Reuters and Cycling Weekly. He is a member of the Board of the Association Internationale des Journalistes du Cyclisme (AIJC).

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