The risk-takers and history-makers of Milan-San Remo Women 2025 - Gallery

The best photos of the race as Lorena Wiebes makes history on the Via Roma at the revived women's edition of the Italian Monument

Saturday March 22 2025 Milano - Sanremo Women (1.WWT) One day race: Genova - Sanremo (156km) Photo: Eloise Mavian / Tornanti.cc
The women's peloton returned to the iconic roads of La Classicissima for the first time in twenty years (Image credit: Tornanti.cc)

After a two-decade-long absence from the cycling calendar, the women's edition of Milan-San Remo finally returned to the roads of the Italian Riviera as the peloton took on a 156km route from the start in Genoa along the Ligurian coast to the finish in San Remo.

Lorena Wiebes took the victory in the sprint on the Via Roma ahead of Marianne Vos, after a late flyer from Elisa Longo Borghini in the closing kilometres was brought back by her teammate Lotte Kopecky within sight of the finish line.

Joseph Lycett

Joseph Lycett is a freelance writer for Cyclingnews and has been covering professional cycling since 2022, writing for outlets such as Cycling Weekly, GCN and Rouleur. Joe is also a keen cyclist himself, regularly racing in his local crit races and time trials.

