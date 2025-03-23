The risk-takers and history-makers of Milan-San Remo Women 2025 - Gallery

The women's peloton returned to the iconic roads of La Classicissima for the first time in twenty years

After a two-decade-long absence from the cycling calendar, the women's edition of Milan-San Remo finally returned to the roads of the Italian Riviera as the peloton took on a 156km route from the start in Genoa along the Ligurian coast to the finish in San Remo.

Lorena Wiebes took the victory in the sprint on the Via Roma ahead of Marianne Vos, after a late flyer from Elisa Longo Borghini in the closing kilometres was brought back by her teammate Lotte Kopecky within sight of the finish line.

It is the consistent unpredictability of Milan-San Remo combined with the incredible scenery as the race traverses its way along the coastline that makes it one of the most spectacular races to watch.

With this in mind, we've compiled some of the best images from Saturday's race, putting them all together in our definitive Milan-San Remo Women 2025 gallery.

Scroll on to view the best of what this year's edition of La Classicissima had to offer.

(Image credit: Tornanti.cc)

Lotte Kopecky was given the honour of wearing the number 1 for the first edition of the race in 20 years

(Image credit: Tornanti.cc)

It was a historic day for the women's peloton, as the sport took another step in the right direction

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The peloton leaving Genoa behind to begin their Odyssey to San Remo

(Image credit: Tornanti.cc)

A lone escapee - Czech rider Nikola Nosková braved the cold and wet conditions alone in the early breakaway

(Image credit: Tornanti.cc)

Crowds of people come out to catch a glimpse of the peloton as they pass through a seaside town

(Image credit: Tornanti.cc)

It wasn't long before the peloton had Nosková in their sights and the catch was made

(Image credit: Tornanti.cc)

The peloton looks out across the azure waters of the Mediterranean Sea

(Image credit: Tornanti.cc)

The sun began to shine on the riders after they had suffered through miserable weather at the start of the day

(Image credit: Tornanti.cc)

The bunch continues to wind its way along the cliffside

(Image credit: Tornanti.cc)

The peloton pass through the town of Finale Ligure

(Image credit: Tornanti.cc)

The teams begin to get organised as the race approaches the decisive moments

(Image credit: Tornanti.cc)

The riders moves in and out of the light through a coastal tunnel as they cut through the cliffside

(Image credit: Tornanti.cc)

The race reaches the iconic Cipressa

(Image credit: Tornanti.cc)

Crowds gather on the penultimate climb, waiting for the riders to arrive

(Image credit: Tornanti.cc)

The teams in their trains controlling the race from the front on the Cipressa

(Image credit: Tornanti.cc)

Flanders and Italy - the two heartlands of the Spring Classics

(Image credit: Tornanti.cc)

Pauline Ferrand-Prévot and Demi Vollering lead the way on the descent of the Cipressa

(Image credit: Tornanti.cc)

Riders distanced on the climb chase back on the descent

(Image credit: Tornanti.cc)

The World Champion and European Champion stick together on the run-in to the Poggio

(Image credit: Tornanti.cc)

The favourites' teams begin to ramp up the pace

(Image credit: Tornanti.cc)

A final chance for the puncheurs to attack on the iconic final ascent of the Poggio

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In a series of searing attacks, Tour de France champion Kasia Niewiadoma counters French National Champion Juliette Labous on the Poggio

(Image credit: Tornanti.cc)

Vollering leads the group over the top of the Poggio onto the descent

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Italian Champion Elisa Longo Borghini attacks after the descent in pursuit of her dream of winning Milan-San Remo

(Image credit: Tornanti.cc)

Elisa Longo Borghini's late attack is caught and her dreams are shattered just metres from the finish line as the sprint opens on the Via Roma

(Image credit: Tornanti.cc)

Pure emotion from Lorena Wiebes as she wins a historic Milan-San Remo

(Image credit: Tornanti.cc)

The prosecco is sprayed on the podium