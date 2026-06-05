Giro d'Italia Women stage 7 LIVE: Can the sprinters survive a final climb, or will the breakaway be allowed their glory?
From Sorbolo Mezzani to Salice Terme, at 159km another long day in the saddle, is a wide-open race for the taking
There could be some cross winds again today, so keep an eye on UNO-X Mobility, they blew yesterday's race apart.
"We aimed to surprise everyone."
One rider hoping it'll be a bunch sprint is Canadian, Maggie Coles-Lyster (Human Powered Health). She was second on stage 6 and will be desperate to go one better.
With huge time gaps on the general classification at the start of today's stage, and the possibility of a sprint open in question, the breakaway may get their chance today. But it's a complicated stage.
Can the sprinters survive the late climb?
Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek) is dominating the sprint stages at this Giro.
Yesterday was her fourth win after the "best lead out in the world."
With the race beginning to reach its climax, we have an interesting stage on the cards today. It's another long one, too, 159km rolling out at 12:40CET.
Good afternoon, we're back for another day of live coverage of the Giro d'Italia Women. This time it's stage 7.
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