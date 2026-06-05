Giro d'Italia Women stage 7 LIVE: Can the sprinters survive a final climb, or will the breakaway be allowed their glory?

From Sorbolo Mezzani to Salice Terme, at 159km another long day in the saddle, is a wide-open race for the taking

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Elisa Balsamo (Lidl - Trek) - Elisa Balsamo wins stage 6 of the 2026 Giro d&#039;Italia Women in Brescello, Italy. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
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There could be some cross winds again today, so keep an eye on UNO-X Mobility, they blew yesterday's race apart.

"We aimed to surprise everyone."

BRESCELLO, ITALY - JUNE 04: Susanne Andersen of Norway and Team Uno-X Mobility (C) competes during the 37th Giro d&amp;amp;apos;Italia Women 2026, Stage 6 a 160km stage from Ala to Brescello / #UCIWWT / on June 04, 2026 in Brescello, Italy. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One rider hoping it'll be a bunch sprint is Canadian, Maggie Coles-Lyster (Human Powered Health). She was second on stage 6 and will be desperate to go one better.

Maggie Coles-Lyster (Human Powered Health) prior to stage 7 of the 2026 Giro d&#039;Italia Women, a 159km stage from Sorbolo Mezzani to Salice Terme, Italy. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With huge time gaps on the general classification at the start of today's stage, and the possibility of a sprint open in question, the breakaway may get their chance today. But it's a complicated stage.
Can the sprinters survive the late climb?

The peloton racing at the 2026 Giro d&#039;Italia Women

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek) is dominating the sprint stages at this Giro.
Yesterday was her fourth win after the "best lead out in the world."

Elisa Balsamo (Lidl - Trek) - Elisa Balsamo wins stage 6 of the 2026 Giro d&#039;Italia Women in Brescello, Italy. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With the race beginning to reach its climax, we have an interesting stage on the cards today. It's another long one, too, 159km rolling out at 12:40CET.

Good afternoon, we're back for another day of live coverage of the Giro d'Italia Women. This time it's stage 7.

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