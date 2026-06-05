Giro d'Italia Women stage 7 LIVE: Can the sprinters survive a final climb, or will the breakaway be allowed their glory?

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There could be some cross winds again today, so keep an eye on UNO-X Mobility, they blew yesterday's race apart. "We aimed to surprise everyone." (Image credit: Getty Images)

One rider hoping it'll be a bunch sprint is Canadian, Maggie Coles-Lyster (Human Powered Health). She was second on stage 6 and will be desperate to go one better. (Image credit: Getty Images)

With huge time gaps on the general classification at the start of today's stage, and the possibility of a sprint open in question, the breakaway may get their chance today. But it's a complicated stage.

Can the sprinters survive the late climb? (Image credit: Getty Images)

Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek) is dominating the sprint stages at this Giro.

Yesterday was her fourth win after the "best lead out in the world." (Image credit: Getty Images)

With the race beginning to reach its climax, we have an interesting stage on the cards today. It's another long one, too, 159km rolling out at 12:40CET.