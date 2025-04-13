MEMBER EXCLUSIVE

Gargantuan chainrings, $1,300 hubs, and prototype tyres that barely fit: Paris-Roubaix men’s tech gallery

Over 100 images of all the best tech from the pits of the best race of the year for tech fans

Roubaix 2025 Men&#039;s tech
(Image credit: Will Jones)

While we didn’t get to see a World Champion go back to back at the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix, Tadej Pogačar entering the fray for the Hell of the North certainly gave us some electric racing

While my colleagues have been doing a truly stellar job of keeping you abreast of all the best stories from the weekend, for my part I’ve been bombing around the pits at the start of the race to sniff out all the best tech on show. If you haven't already seen my Women’s Paris-Roubaix tech gallery then you really need to make a note to read it after this. There’s finally parity in terms of cool tech on show.

