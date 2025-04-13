Gargantuan chainrings, $1,300 hubs, and prototype tyres that barely fit: Paris-Roubaix men’s tech gallery

While we didn’t get to see a World Champion go back to back at the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix, Tadej Pogačar entering the fray for the Hell of the North certainly gave us some electric racing.

While my colleagues have been doing a truly stellar job of keeping you abreast of all the best stories from the weekend, for my part I’ve been bombing around the pits at the start of the race to sniff out all the best tech on show. If you haven't already seen my Women’s Paris-Roubaix tech gallery then you really need to make a note to read it after this. There’s finally parity in terms of cool tech on show.

The men’s techscape was dominated as it has been in recent years by large, single chainrings, and wider tyres, but as ever there’s more to a tech gallery than just the headline bits and pieces. We’ve seen the judicious use of glue at Visma, as well as self-inflating tyres, and at Intermarché there’s a bike that’s had its tyre clearance so comprehensively exceeded I am amazed it made it through the day, plus a drastically modified SRAM derailleur.

Without further ado, then, here’s my Paris-Roubaix tech gallery. Crack a beer, feast your eyes, and let’s all get a little bit nerdy.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

Let's start off with one of the main protagonists (as ever), Tadej Pogačar. Before the race we caught the team on recon. While he didn't use them in the race these appear to be a new pair of Scicon sunglasses.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

Pogačar's carbon chainrings, from CarbonTi, had his own logo laser cut into them.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

He used 32c Continental tyres for the big day, not leaving much room for the front derailleur, but more than some teams, as we will see later.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

Juan Sebastián Molano was running round handlebars, unlike the rest of the team.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

Pogačar ran these squares of foam under his levers to stop them biting into his hands on the cobbles.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

António Morgado's shifter hoods look like they might be a little illegal to me. The hoods are very inwardly turned.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

Tim Wellens had a 3D printed computer mount to hold his Wahoo.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

Pogačar had his trademark hulk sticker, plus tape all the way to the stem.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

He also uses an aftermarket gold derailleur hanger from Framesandgear.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

Oddly, the team car turned up with the aero Y1Rs bike as a spare for a few riders. This one was for Mikkel Bjerg.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe had red helmets for the race in support of the Wings For Life World Run.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

The riders were also using a 32c width version of the latest Specialized Mondo tyre.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

Except Ryan Mullen, who was madly using 26c Specialized Turbo Cotton tyres, not even the Hell of the North variant! I suspect he got off before the cobbles began.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

Mullen had his shifter blips glued straight to his bars.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

While it is a flat race and aero matters a lot, most teams had some exceptions in their setups in the name of roadside mechanical assistance. Thru-axle keys were left in on a great many bikes, including that of eventual winner, Mathieu van der Poel.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

Like most bikes, Van der Poel's Di2 cable was secured to the derailleur hanger in some way.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

I know it looks like his usual white Canyon Aeroad, but this is a different bike. It's only mostly white. More on that later.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

No lunatic front chainring here, but a larger one than he'd run more generally I believe.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

See, I told you it was only MOSTLY white. It's a special 'Tensor' edition paint scheme, with markings showing where the stresses happen on the frame over the cobbles.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

32c Pirelli P-Zero Race TLR RS tyres for Van der Poel, which clearly worked for him on the slippy cobbles.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

Here are some more of those tensor lines on the seatstays.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

Someone's hungry! Jack Rootkin-Gray had a tonne of carbs on board at the start.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

The mechanic for EF gets the tyre pressure just so for the start.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

The team bikes were pretty stock, save for some riders running tape all the way to the stem.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

32c Vittoria Corsa Pro tyres with room to spare.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

Aero Wahoo Speedplay pedals. The dimpled surface faces downwards - I have more on that later.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

OK, I've teased you enough - here's Josh Tarling's whopping 62 tooth chainring, very much the biggest of the day.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

His bike was also running £1,000 (or about $1,300) Tactic hubs. Some bling to rattle over the cobbles, though at the finish he was on a bike with White Industries hubs instead. Not too bad, but not quite as premium.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

Tarling had a few spare bikes, most of which had enormous carbon chainrings.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

Here's another, though this one is Digirit branded.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

Now, here's a head scratcher. The Ineos bikes don't usually have stripes on the forks. The team wouldn't tell me anything, so speculation only here. It could be an aero thing, with the stripes acting as trip strips, or it could be something else entirely.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

It could just be because it's the end of a very long week and a half on the road, but this fork looks a slightly different shape to the usual Pinarello Dogma F fork. Maybe it's nothing, but Pinarello has previous for making Roubaix-specific bikes, so something to keep an eye on. (Unless I am actually going mad).

(Image credit: Will Jones)

Thinner in the lower third, then thicker at the base again. This was definitely a Roubaix bike though, as it was also running a massive Velobike stem and round bars.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

These wheels aren’t stock either, they’re Princeton models rather than the usual Dura-Ace set the team uses.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

Princeton Dual 5550 Evolution wheels to be precise, with a 24mm internal width and a price tag of $4,500. That'll be an expensive one to replace if it ever went wrong.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

The wheels feature a slightly wavy profile, and border on the all-road.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

The Ineos bikes had the neatest derailleur cables of any bikes this weekend.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

While Tarling was using a whopping chainring, Connor Swift was also using an aftermarket Drag2Zero aero chainring.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

32c Continental tyres all round at the Ineos bus.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

OK, remember those aero pedals? Here's how they look under the shoe. I’ve been trying to get this shot for ages!

(Image credit: Will Jones)

While it didn’t secure them the win as it did in the women’s race, the team were all using the Gravaa tyre pressure adjustment system. I’ve had a ride on it on the Roubaix cobbles already, so have a read after to hear my initial impressions.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

Van Aert had a dedicated data screen showing the pressure in each tyre.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

Despite being seen in recon using the aero Cervélo S5, Van Aert raced Roubaix on the Soloist, perhaps due to concerns about mud clearance following the rain overnight.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

Here’s a close up of the Gravaa system’s valve, which allows air both in and out on command.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

Van Aert also ran a very slimline chain catcher. Instead of hugging it on either side it simply sits atop the chain, preventing it from hopping off (in an ideal world).

(Image credit: Will Jones)

As ever at Roubaix we saw some riders having their tyres leave the rim. The Visma mechanics came up with a novel, but old-school solution to this issue by simply gluing the tubeless tyres to the rim with tub glue. You can see some air bubbles trying their best to escape, frozen in time at the rim-tyre interface.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

A standard road cassette at the rear end for Van Aert.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

The Visma kit has no sponsor logos, instead showing a ‘yellow b.’ team insignia, indicating that they may well be making their own kit nowadays.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

Movistar took a series of increasingly drastic measures to keep their computers attached to the mounts. Black tape, covering half the screen, seems a bit much but I bet it worked.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

At least the tape here is only covering the buttons!

(Image credit: Will Jones)

And one rider simply placed his trust in the Garmin Lanyard. I hope it worked for him…

(Image credit: Will Jones)

The relatively new squad Unibet Titema Rockets showed up on Sunday to their first-ever Monument. Their Cannondales are certainly a rival to those of EF for the jazziest of the bunch. This was the bike of Slovakian champion Lukaš Kubiš, so it has a white paint scheme.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

The rest of the team bikes are this brushed blue effect.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

Incredibly, given all the ludicrous high tech on offer at the race, the Unibet team secures their race numbers with (checks notes) an old fashioned wingnut. If it looks stupid but it works, it isn’t stupid.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

26.2psi would be a very low pressure (or VERY high if it’s in bar), even in a 32c tyre, but I can’t think what else this would be.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

Another instance of the derailleur getting perilously close to the rear tyre.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

Swag or not? You can argue about this in the comments. They’re a bit much for me but they certainly garnered attention.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

Garmin power pedals for all the Unibet riders.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

The paint on all the team bikes had this faux-brushed/etched effect.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

I’m genuinely undecided about whether I like it or not. It’s brash, bold, and stands out, but I think I’m a bit of a traditionalist.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

Fair play to Unlimited Colours though, it was executed very well.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

Against the yellow team bus the white really pops.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

I’m not sure these aero socks are from Van Rysel, and the shoes definitely aren't. I can’t remember which rider this was - I was too busy looking at his shoes - but on his right foot he’d sliced an X into the outers at the widest point of his foot as the shoes were clearly too narrow for him.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

Just like the women's team, the men of Lidl-Trek were running a modified SRAM drivetrain, forcing together a 13sp XPLR rear derailleur with a 12sp road cassette.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

Here's the cassette - count the sprockets if you like.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

Jonathan Milan's bike scored a perfect zero for hidden motors.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

Mads Pedersen had his aero bottles secured in the cages with strips of butyl inner tube.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

Here’s a closer look at the additional grub screw that’s been added to the XPLR derailleurs. It appears like a small groove has also been milled out of the inner face of the inner parallelogram arm too.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

Here’s friend of every tech journo under the sun, Taco van der Hoorn's bike. I can’t think of anyone running a more extreme position.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

35c prototype Hutchinson tyres on Van der Hoorn’s bike, with (and this isn’t an exaggeration), just enough room to fit a cigarette paper between the frame, derailleur and the rear tyre.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

There was a bit more room up front, but not much!

(Image credit: Will Jones)

My wrists hurt just looking at this image.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

Here are those prototype Hutchinson tyres. The team told me they were a larger version of the Blackbird, but the tread is different.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

While I didn’t nail the focus (you can’t win ‘em all). The derailleur cable is about 1mm from the tyre here.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

In other exciting news, the whole team was using Shimano GRX rear derailleurs. The mechanics told me that, thanks to the stronger clutch, it stopped ‘ghost shifting’ over the cobbles.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

This Prologo bar tape was first seen at Opening Weekend last year. It’s covered in rubber spines for better grip.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

This is a new design though. I couldn’t see any logos but I suspect it’s just a new design from Prologo.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

The emergency allen key next to an in-race GoPro. Heavily laden.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

On Van der Hoorn’s spare bike he was running All Season versions of the Hutchinson Blackbird tyres. Also, check out the valveless tubeless setup; very aero.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

Bigger chainrings than stock for Van der Hoorn too, though still in a 2x configuration.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

At Tudor, DT Swiss GRC 1100 gravel wheels were the order of the day, with a wider internal width to better support the wider tyres.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

Despite having such a wide set fork, the team’s BMC Teammachine R bikes actually have relatively narrow tyre clearances.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

While many teams covered their satellite shifters in tape, some just glued them straight onto the bars.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

Team branded seatpost height stickers are a cut above the usual paint pen.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

Another large, 1x chainring. This time at the Jayco-AlUla team bus.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

Nothing really to see here other than a pleasant colourscape. It’s my gallery, and I try to build it as I’d like to see it if I was a reader, so… Bon appétit I guess?

(Image credit: Will Jones)

Not many riders use the larger Garmin computers, but those that do get plenty of space for stats.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

BOA-enhanced Elite Struka bottle cages at the Arkea-B&B Hotels bus. It might make it harder to grab a quick drink, but it certainly helps stop them falling out.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

Details matter at the top of racing. Some teams use black butyl tubes to hold the race transponders, others pale red latex. The Arkea mechanics use a celeste colour latex tube, to match the Bianchi bikes. Top notch stuff, that.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

Yves Lampert was using a 32c version of the new Specialized Mondo tyres.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

They do go wider, but there ain't room in the frame.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

An emergency lever for Lampert, secured with a velcro strap or two.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

I bet Taco could squeeze a bit more tyre in there, but it’d be very tight indeed.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

The Soudal team have custom ‘Wolfpack’ K-Edge aluminium computer mounts.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

More GRC gravel wheels, this time at the Uno-X Mobility team bus.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

I have been told the team was only using separate bars and stems to dial their fit in, but this 3D printed, Deda branded spacer is a new addition, suggesting that some riders are happy enough to continue using it indefinitely.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

Gold paint pen in the gap at the stem clamp so the bar rotation is always exactly the same.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

This is a big stack of spacers to run under a stem with a carbon steerer tube, especially with such a long stem, and double especially over cobbles. I am told that Deda provided the team with an extended 70mm steerer tube bung to offer it additional support, but even so this gives me the willies.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

While the Cofidis women used 34c tyres, the men were sticking to 32c all round.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

Fred Wright is always good for a bike check. Round bars for the former British champ.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

As per last year, Wright was overcooking the frame’s clearance by cramming in a set of 35c Continental GP5000AS TR tyres. It’s sketchy, but it’s faster on the cobbles.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

It’s not quite so close as Van der Hoorn’s bike, but there’s not much in it between the tyre and the front derailleur.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

Mercifully there’s a little breathing room around the fork crown.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

Matteo Moschetti opted to use the fully rigid Synchros seatpost on his Q36.5 Scott Foil.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

Jannik Steimle on the other hand (sensibly) opted for the version with the compliance insert.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

It’s old news now, but the team were using the new Zipp wheels with integrated TyreWiz pressure sensors.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

32c tyres all round for the squad, which on reflection was still by far the most common size across both men’s and women’s races.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

A square of duct tape in this Israel-Premier Tech bike keeps the computer from rattling in the mount.

(Image credit: Will Jones)

If you’ve made it this far, and especially if you’ve made it through the mega women’s tech gallery too, this is my treat to you. Yes I did get to pet him. Yes he was as soft as he looked. Yes he was a very good boy.

That's your lot for tech content from Paris-Roubaix. I hope you enjoyed the ride. I'm going to go and grab a beer, have a big dinner, and then fall asleep in my clothes before driving back to Britain in the morning.

