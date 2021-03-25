Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2021

Davide Ballerini

Davide Ballerini (Deceuninck-QuickStep) celebrates his victory at the 2021 Omloop Het Nieuwsblad (Image credit: Getty Images)

Davide Ballerini wins Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

Davide Ballerini (Deceuninck-QuickStep) took out the bunch sprint to win Omloop Het Nieuwsblad over Jake Stewart (Groupama-FDJ) and Sep Vanmarcke (Israel Start-Up Nation).

Omloop Het Nieuwsblad rarely comes down to a bunch sprint and Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Greg Van Avermaet (Ag2r Citroen), Sep Vanmarcke (Israel Start-Up Nation) and Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) were among the attackers that were reeled in ahead of the Kapelmuur.

Gianni Moscon (Ineos Grenadiers) attacked over the climb but was chased down by the dominant Deceuninck-QuickStep who stamped their authority on the first Belgian classic of the season.

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Davide Ballerini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4:43:03
2Jake Stewart (GBr) Groupama-FDJ
3Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Israel Start-up Nation
4Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain Victorious
5Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
6Alex Aranburu Deba (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech
7Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
8Matteo Trentin (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
9Kévin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
10Nils Politt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe

