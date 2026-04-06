Everything the Tour of Flanders can tell us about Paris-Roubaix – The Monument quintuple, no Remco Evenepoel, and Lotte Kopecky's chances

After an epic Sunday of racing at the Tour of Flanders on Sunday, the men's and women's pelotons have little time to rest before the next big appointment at Paris-Roubaix arrives on April 12, with cycling's Holy Week now turning focus to the pavé of northern France.

While both categorised as cobbled Monuments, the two Classics do differ, both in the amount of climbing, risk, and just how ruthless the placement of the cobblestones are, with the French race offering the flatter, but more dangerous and unpredictable parcours.

With that said, the animators from this past weekend will largely be the same at Paris-Roubaix, with only the absolute best able to conquer the gruelling 260km of racing for men and 143km for women.

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For the first time, the races will be run on the same day, with 30 iconic sectors in the former and 20 in the latter, and are set to decide two worthy winners in the iconic Roubaix Vélodrome (André-Pétrieux), but what clues about who that might be did Flanders provide?

The superstars converged in both races, with Tadej Pogačar defeating Mathieu van der Poel and Remco Evenepoel for a record-equalling third men's title, while Demi Vollering climbed away from the field for her first Flanders triumph, beating Pauline Ferrand-Prévot and Puck Pieterse in second and third.

None of the women's podium are down to race the third Monument of the season, so the action and tactics behind them is what Flanders signposted for Paris-Roubaix Femmes. But the men's race is a different story, with Pogačar and Van der Poel set to battle out the victory again, albeit this time on the favoured, flatter terrain of the Dutchman.

With the dust just settling, here are Cyclingnews' key takeaways from the Tour of Flanders heading into another highly anticipated Sunday in Hell at Paris-Roubaix 2026.

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Tadej Pogačar winning all five Monuments in one season is possible and looks likely

Pogačar won the Tour of Flanders solo for the third time last Sunday (Image credit: Getty Images)

While only three riders have ever won all five of cycling's Monuments, Eddy Merckx, Roger De Vlaeminck and Rik Van Looy, no one has ever conquered all of them in one season. That is not only possible for Tadej Pogačar, but it also looks likely. However, Paris-Roubaix does represent his toughest challenge.

For years, it was Milan-San Remo which he and UAE Team Emirates-XRG hadn't quite figured out, but after he finally won it last month – in a thrilling fashion the team never would have drawn up – it's just the pavé of northern France which stands in his way of joining those three icons of yesteryear above.

And he could go that one step further, as stated. A win next Sunday would maintain his perfect record and bring him the third of the five 2026 Monuments, with only Liège-Bastogne-Liège and Il Lombardia left to complete an unheard of Grand Slam this year, two races which are so difficult in terms of climbing that anything but a dominant fourth and sixth victory at each race, respectively, would be a huge surprise.

Of course, his power over the cobbled climbs of the Flemish Ardennes translates to the jagged pavé across the border, but he does lose his biggest advantage: the uphill gradients. So it may have to be an all-out battle of attrition and endurance that he and UAE create if he is to deny Mathieu van der Poel a fourth Cobblestone trophy in a row and make more history. (JM)

Remco Evenepoel won't be there this year, but he wants to race in the future