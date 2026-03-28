Cat Ferguson and Wout van Aert are among our picks for success at the 2026 Gent-Wevelgem

Cobbled Classics season is now in full swing, with one of the most prestigious races on the spring calendar, In Flanders Fields (a.k.k Gent-Wevelgem), holding its 88th edition (13th for the women's race) on Sunday.

The race, a circuitous adventure in West Flanders close to the French border, has a new identity this year. Gent hasn't actually hosted the race start since 2002, but now, following spells in Deinze and Ypres, the race start shifts to the North Sea town of Middelkerke.

Thus, the race is rebranded to the somewhat cumbersome In Flanders Fields - From Middelkerke to Wevelgem.

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The route hasn't been altered much, however, with the same flat run in the opening half of the race giving way to a flurry of hills and cobbled bergs – including the Scherpenberg, Baneberg, and the famous Kemmelberg – before the largely flat 35km run to the line.

As such, the race should once again play host to the familiar battle between the cobbled specialists hoping to break clear on the Kemmelberg and the sprinters hoping to hang on to the finish, as well as those riders who can do a bit of both.

So, without further ado, here's a look at our list of top contenders for glory at the men's and women's In Flanders Fields.

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Premier Tech)

Mathieu van der Poel has enjoyed a flying start to his 2026 season (Image credit: Getty Images)

This race is the only major cobbled Classic missing from Mathieu van der Poel's palmarès, and he lines up as the top favourite this Sunday. The Dutchman is in top form, having won the E3 Saxo Classic for the third year in a row on Friday, attacking 60km from the finish, going solo for 42km, and just about holding off a disorganised four-man chase group in the final metres.

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Van der Poel's triumph at E3 marked his 11th at a major cobbled Classic, and he now stands as the pre-eminent cobbled racer of his generation, also lying among the greatest of all time.

Previous outings at Gent-Wevelgem have seen him finish fourth, ninth, and second, with Mads Pedersen getting the better of him in a two-up sprint. Bigger goals lie ahead, of course, but this is a race Van der Poel will surely want to add to his collection.

Watch out, too, for Jasper Philipsen. The Belgian fastman was fourth here two years ago and is in top form, with recent results including a win at Nokere Koerse and a second at the Ronde van Brugge.