'We aimed to surprise everyone ' - Crosswind action livens up Giro d'Italia Women stage 6, but the sprinters still succeed

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Peloton briefly split into three groups, but no GC changes in the end

BRESCELLO, ITALY - JUNE 04: Susanne Andersen of Norway and Team Uno-X Mobility (C) competes during the 37th Giro d&amp;apos;Italia Women 2026, Stage 6 a 160km stage from Ala to Brescello / #UCIWWT / on June 04, 2026 in Brescello, Italy. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Uno-X drive the pace on stage 6 at the Giro d'Italia Women (Image credit: Getty Images)

At first glance, stage 6 of the Giro d’Italia looked to be a normal sprint stage, a welcome respite after two hard days in the mountains. However, crosswinds livened up the race, splitting the field into several groups, even if that failed to stop the sprinters from claiming the stage as Elisa Balsamo (Lidl-Trek) raced to her fourth victory.

With 64km to go, Uno-X Mobility used the passage through Volta Mantovana, with narrow streets, a brief uphill, and a short but steep, winding descent, to string out the peloton, then split it into several groups in the crosswinds that followed. Several of the GC contenders were caught out and had to work hard to close the gaps again.

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Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.

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