Paris-Roubaix defeat only confirms Tadej Pogačar's greatness – Opinion

By published

Slovenian's multitude of talents make him the best of his generation and an example for the sport to follow

Tadej Pogacar racing 2025 Paris-Roubaix
Tadej Pogacar racing Paris-Roubaix in 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tadej Pogačar didn't win Paris-Roubaix, proving he is human after all, but his performance in the Hell of the North yet again highlighted his greatness.

The Slovenian had little to gain and a lot to lose by adding Paris-Roubaix to his Spring Classics programme. A serious crash could have derailed his and UAE Team Emirates-XRG's Tour de France ambitions. Yet Pogačar loves to race and loves a new challenge, so they fought the concerns in the team to line up in Compiègne.  

Stephen Farrand
Stephen Farrand
Head of News

Stephen is one of the most experienced member of the Cyclingnews team, having reported on professional cycling since 1994. He has been Head of News at Cyclingnews since 2022, before which he held the position of European editor since 2012 and previously worked for Reuters, Shift Active Media, and CyclingWeekly, among other publications.

