Wind tunnel tested: The UCI-illegal Merida Reacto One was designed to beat the wind tunnel tests – it failed, but that's only half the story

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Despite a clear unfair advantage, the Reacto One couldn't trouble the leaders in our empirical tests

A grey and red Merida Reacto One
The Merida Reacto One was a bike that left Josh confused (Image credit: Josh Croxton)
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(Image credit: Future)

Verdict:
By every objective measure, the Reacto One isn't a groundbreaking bike, but subjectively it's brilliant. A really enjoyable bike to ride, and I love that Merida went a bit wild.

For:
Progressive spec.
Comfortable ride with confident handling.
Value for money is pretty good, when compared to others of this level.

Against:
Sub-par aero performance despite having an unfair advantage.
Heavier than competitor bikes of similar aero performance.
UCI-illegal bars could cause issues if you want to race it.

Score:
72%

TOPICS
Josh Croxton
Josh Croxton
Associate Editor (Tech)

Josh is Associate Editor of Cyclingnews – leading our content on the best bikes, kit and the latest breaking tech stories from the pro peloton. He has been with us since the summer of 2019 and throughout that time he's covered everything from buyer's guides and deals to the latest tech news and reviews.

On the bike, Josh has been riding and racing for over 15 years. He started out racing cross country in his teens back when 26-inch wheels and triple chainsets were still mainstream, but he found favour in road racing in his early 20s, racing at a local and national level for Somerset-based Team Tor 2000. These days he rides indoors for convenience and fitness, and outdoors for fun on road, gravel, 'cross and cross-country bikes, the latter usually with his two dogs in tow.

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