UCI Gravel World Championships 2026 elite men LIVE - Florian Vermeersch attempts title defence in Western Australia
Elite men tackle 3,713m of elevation gain across 144km with 85% gravel en route to rainbow-jersey victory
Gravel World Championships 2026 - Everything you need to know
Gravel World Championships 2026 - Route
Gravel World Championships - Contenders
Race Situation
Peloton all together.
143.7km to go
Racing begins for the World Gravel Championships 2026 in Nannup, Western Australia as the sun makes a rare appearance at these championships.
The route is 143.7km but an absolutely brutal 3713 metres of elevation.
There are a few road riders at the race, it is not just Vermeersch. Stan Dewulf (Belgium), Connor Swift (Great Britain), Andreas Stokbro (Denmark), Anton Stensby (Norway), Cameron Scott (Australia) and Ole Theiler (Germany).
Around 15 minutes until the race gets underway.
There's also former mountain bike world champion Henrique Avancini (Brazil) riding. He has had a superb road season winning the GC at the Tour of the Gila as well as finishing in the top 10 at the Tour du Rwanda. He also won the Brazil gravel and has looked strong on the tracks. One to watch.
The gravel specialists will be hoping they can take the win this time, though. The likes of Mads Würtz Schmidt (Denmark), Jenson Young (Great Britain), Daan Soete (Belgium), Matthew Beers (South Africa), Keegan Swenson (USA) and others will all hope to better the 'roadies' today.
Much like in the women's side of the sport, the worlds have been dominated by road riders with Vermeersch being the current holder of the rainbow bands after Gianni Vermeersch, Matej Mohoric and Mathieu van der Poel.
Unfortunately, after travelling to Australia for the race Czech rider Petr Vakoč has had to pull out of the race due to illness. He is one of eight riders down as a DNS so far today.
It was extremely muddy yesterday for the women but it did help on the unique pea gravel that is on most of the course here. When dry it is like riding on ice. Very slippery and unpredictable. When wet it compacts down and is far more manageable.
First things first, let's relive the action from yesterday and that absolutely brutal women's race won by the great Marianne Vos. Her 15th world title across four disciplines won with one of the most impressive rides from the Dutch star in some time...
>>> Gravel World Championships: Marianne Vos solos to another rainbow jersey after Rosa Klöser crashes in finale of elite women's race
Hello and welcome to Cyclingnews' live updates of the men's elite UCI Gravel World Championships 2026 from Nannup in Western Australia.
An update from our Australia Editor Simone Giuliani on the ground in Nannup:
In Nannup there have been a few short sprinkles of rain this morning, but the sun is now making an appearance and with very little rain in the forecast and a top temperature of around 16°C it looks like we will have a far drier race for the elite men than the elite women faced yesterday. Though there is bound to still be mud out on course.
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