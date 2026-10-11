UCI Gravel World Championships 2026 elite men LIVE - Florian Vermeersch attempts title defence in Western Australia

Elite men tackle 3,713m of elevation gain across 144km with 85% gravel en route to rainbow-jersey victory

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The SEVEN Gravel Race from Nannup Western Australia, with the location hosting the UCI Gravel World Championships in 2026
The SEVEN Gravel Race from Nannup Western Australia, with the location hosting the UCI Gravel World Championships in 2026 (Image credit: © Daniela Tommasi / SEVEN Gravel Race)
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The long course for the elite men&#039;s race at the UCI Gravel World Championships on October 11

The long course for the elite men's race at the UCI Gravel World Championships on October 11 (Image credit: UCI Gravel World Championships Nannup, Western Australia)

143.7km to go

The route is 143.7km but an absolutely brutal 3713 metres of elevation.

There are a few road riders at the race, it is not just Vermeersch. Stan Dewulf (Belgium), Connor Swift (Great Britain), Andreas Stokbro (Denmark), Anton Stensby (Norway), Cameron Scott (Australia) and Ole Theiler (Germany).

Around 15 minutes until the race gets underway.

There's also former mountain bike world champion Henrique Avancini (Brazil) riding. He has had a superb road season winning the GC at the Tour of the Gila as well as finishing in the top 10 at the Tour du Rwanda. He also won the Brazil gravel and has looked strong on the tracks. One to watch.

The gravel specialists will be hoping they can take the win this time, though. The likes of Mads Würtz Schmidt (Denmark), Jenson Young (Great Britain), Daan Soete (Belgium), Matthew Beers (South Africa), Keegan Swenson (USA) and others will all hope to better the 'roadies' today.

Much like in the women's side of the sport, the worlds have been dominated by road riders with Vermeersch being the current holder of the rainbow bands after Gianni Vermeersch, Matej Mohoric and Mathieu van der Poel.

Unfortunately, after travelling to Australia for the race Czech rider Petr Vakoč has had to pull out of the race due to illness. He is one of eight riders down as a DNS so far today.

It was extremely muddy yesterday for the women but it did help on the unique pea gravel that is on most of the course here. When dry it is like riding on ice. Very slippery and unpredictable. When wet it compacts down and is far more manageable.

Hello and welcome to Cyclingnews' live updates of the men's elite UCI Gravel World Championships 2026 from Nannup in Western Australia.

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