Rosa Klöser defends title at Alentejo Gravel in Portugal for early ticket to 2027 UCI Gravel World Championships

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Portuguese rider outsprints Belgian duo in elite men's race at UCI Gravel World Series event

Rosa Klöser (Germany) rides to silver medal at 2026 UCI Gravel World Championships
Rosa Klöser (Germany) rides to silver medal at 2026 UCI Gravel World Championships (Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix.com)
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Rosa Klöser (Canyon-SRAM-MAAP) defended her title at Alentejo Gravel in Portugal on Sunday while Filipe Francisco (Aviludo-Lauletano-Loulé) out-sprinted two Belgian rivals to win the elite men's division at the 2027 UCI Gravel World Series event.

A silver medallist at this year's UCI Gravel World Championships in Nannup two weeks ago, Klöser went back to work and won her third UCI Gravel World Series race of the year, this one counting towards qualification for next year's rainbow jersey race.

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Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. On the bike, she has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast), and spends time on gravel around horse farms in north Georgia.

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