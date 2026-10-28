'I can still win this day' - Alison Jackson recovers from mechanical to win middle stage at seven-day Gravel Burn

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Off-road specialists Nele Laing and Matthew Beers lead GC standings with three days to go in South African gravel stage race

Alison Jackson wins stage 4 in bunch sprint at 2025 Nedbank Gravel Burn
Alison Jackson wins stage 4 in bunch sprint at 2025 Nedbank Gravel Burn (Image credit: Nedbank Gravel Burn/ Paul Ganse)
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Alison Jackson (St Michel-Preference Home-Auber93) ignited the fourth day of racing at Nedbank Gravel Burn as the elite women contested their first bunch sprint, and the Canadian scored the unexpected victory after recovering from a mechanical.

Jackson returned for her second appearance at the weeklong 750km South African gravel stage race, where she finished 11th overall last year, and was looking for her first stage win.

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Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. On the bike, she has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast), and spends time on gravel around horse farms in north Georgia.

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