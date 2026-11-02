'I must not put too much pressure on myself' – Lorenzo Finn looks to temper expectations for WorldTour debut after spectacular U23 season

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Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe confirm that the Italian will graduate in 2027

BOLOGNA, ITALY - OCTOBER 03: Lorenzo Mark Finn of Italy and Team Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe celebrates at podium as Coppa Italia de Regioni Orange Jersey winner during the 109th Giro dell&#039;Emilia 2026 a 197.9km one day race from Ferrara to Bologna on October 03, 2026 in Bologna, Italy. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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After an all-conquering final season in the U23 ranks, Lorenzo Finn and Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe are attempting to manage expectations as the Italian prepares to assume fully-fledged professional status from January 2027.

The German team announced on Monday that the 19-year-old super-talent will graduate from the 'Rookies' development squad to the WorldTour team in 2027 – a move which had already been baked in for several months.

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Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher
Deputy Editor

Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.

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