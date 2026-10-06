Jump To:

True grit specialists primed to challenge the run of road pro rainbow jerseys – Analysing the Gravel World Championships contenders

By ,
Published

Keegan Swenson, Sofia Gomez Villafañe, Matt Beers, Nicole Frain and past World Champions showcase quality, not quantity, of the elite fields

Collage of Sofia Gomez Villafañe, Florian Vermeersch and Mads Wurtz Schmidt
Sofia Gomez Villafañe, Florian Vermeersch and Mads Würtz Schmidt specialise in gravel racing and look for top global prize in Nannup (Image credit: Life Time / Getty Images)
Jump To:

The 2026 UCI Gravel World Championships casts a spotlight on Western Australia this weekend, the first time the race for rainbows has ventured outside Europe. The rugged territory around Nannup is quite opposite, geographically and literally, of Classics-style races held across four previous editions.

There was a buzz among the dedicated off-road riders when organisers announced a course that would be dictated by wide, hard-paced dirt roads and cross rugged forests. Maybe this was the year most suited to a gravel rider, rather than another ride for WorldTour pros. The table was set, now who would commit to long-distance travel to enjoy the feast?

Latest Videos FromCyclingnews
Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. On the bike, she has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast), and spends time on gravel around horse farms in north Georgia.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.