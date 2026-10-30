'A contract is about more than salary' - The Cyclists' Alliance 2026 rider survey finds financial insecurity, health and safety issues among the main concerns of the women's peloton

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Financial and welfare issues are widespread at Continental level, where 75% of riders receive no team salary and only 17% have access to regular medical screening

The women&#039;s peloton during stage 5 of the 2026 Eneco Tour
The women's peloton during stage 5 of the 2026 Eneco Tour (Image credit: Getty Images)
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The Cyclists' Alliance, a leading labour organisation in women's cycling, has released the findings of its 2026 rider survey. Financial insecurity beyond the Women's WorldTour level and health, welfare and safety issues are the top concerns among 127 riders (118 road riders) surveyed.

The 'State of the Professional Women's Peloton 2026' report found that the sport is currently "creating opportunities" while still leaving riders lacking "the financial security, care and development pathway they need."

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor before being hired full-time. Her favourite races include the Paris-Roubaix, Tour de France Femmes, Tro-Bro Léon, and cycling's fourth Grand Tour, the Volta a Portugal.

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