The women's peloton during stage 5 of the 2026 Eneco Tour

The Cyclists' Alliance, a leading labour organisation in women's cycling, has released the findings of its 2026 rider survey. Financial insecurity beyond the Women's WorldTour level and health, welfare and safety issues are the top concerns among 127 riders (118 road riders) surveyed.

The 'State of the Professional Women's Peloton 2026' report found that the sport is currently "creating opportunities" while still leaving riders lacking "the financial security, care and development pathway they need."

The six priorities for women's cycling based on the responses gathered, according to the TCA, include financial security, race safety, health and welfare, safeguarding, development, and broadcast visibility.

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The financial aspect of the report found that 75% of the 52 Continental racers who responded to the survey receive no salary from their team, while 52% reported uncovered travel costs. Of riders at Continental level, 73% cited financial pressure as the main factor in considering quitting the sport.

In response, The Cyclists' Alliance has asked the UCI to revise and strengthen its model contract to ensure riders' "essential racing costs" are covered, as well as verifying teams can meet their commitments.

"A contract is about more than salary. Riders need to know what protection they have, and where the gaps are; if they face injury, pregnancy, illness or a change in their team’s plans. TCA members can access independent contract and legal advice before signing and when problems arise," said TCA legal and ethics officer, Judith van Maanen.

On the issue of rider safety, over 60% of respondents cited road furniture, rider behaviour, poor road surfaces, and unsafe final kilometres as concerns.

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Only 17% of Continental respondents have access to regular medical screening, compared with 90% of riders in the Women's WorldTour, while 23% of respondents reported negative or toxic team environments as a factor in considering quitting the sport.

The Cyclists' Alliance has requested that the UCI establish RED-S screening in mandatory medical monitoring, safeguards for riders recovering from injury, more "female-specific research" into the health demands of the women's peloton, that riders be able to access "confidential, independent support", and that more stringent verification of staff qualifications and safeguarding credentials be put in place.

"You don’t have to wait until something becomes misconduct to ask for help. If a comment, request or relationship makes you uncomfortable, or simply doesn’t feel right, talk to us to understand the situation, your boundaries and your options. You will be listened to," said Van Maanen.

Elsewhere, development pathways for young riders were raised as an issue, with the cancellation of the 2026 Tour de l'Avenir Femes and the switch of several races from 1.2 to 1.1 highlighted as examples of roads to the top of the sport being closed.

Full coverage of the biggest races on the calendar, such as the Tour de France Femmes and Paris-Roubaix Femmes, was also raised by 49% of respondents, with greater coverage leading to bigger audiences, higher sponsor value, and more investment in the sport.

You can read The Cyclists' Alliance 'State of the Professional Women's Peloton 2026' report in full here.

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