Nicole Frain wins seventh race of season at Heathland Gravel, while fellow Australian sets FKT on Icelandic Divide - Gravel Bits

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Daan Soete scores first win of gravel season in men's division at European qualifier for Unbound Gravel

Nicole Frain (Factor Racing-RCC) continued her 2026 success with a victory at Heathland Gravel
Nicole Frain (Factor Racing-RCC) continued her 2026 success with a victory at Heathland Gravel (Image credit: Flanders Classics / Heathland Gravel)
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Nicole Frain (Factor Racing-RCC) and Daan Soete (Ridley Racing) won on debut at Heathland Gravel on Sunday. It was the third edition of the Belgian gravel race, which serves as the only European qualifier for Unbound Gravel.

The 160km of dusty trails twisted from Maasmechelen on the west side through Flanders and featured 10 timed sections. Both Frain and Soete used similar tactics to begin with fast times and then settle in for the final segments.

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Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. On the bike, she has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast), and spends time on gravel around horse farms in north Georgia.

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