Gravel Earth: Geerike Schreurs and Mads Würtz Schmidt solo to elite wins at The River and capture series titles

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Axelle Dubau-Prévôt part of three-rider sprint to complete podium which snares her second overall in series standings

Geerike Schreurs of Specialized Off-road celebrates victory at The River in Belgium and secures Gravel Earth Series overall
Geerike Schreurs of Specialized Off-road celebrates victory at The River in Belgium and secures Gravel Earth Series overall (Image credit: © GravelEarthSeries – The River by The Traka – Sonam Gotthilf)
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Geerike Schreurs and Mads Würtz Schmidt carried the red colours of Specialized Off-road across the line in Bouillon, Belgium Sunday to win The River by The Traka, the final instalment of the 2026 Gravel Earth Series (GES).

It was an inaugural edition for the Belgian race, which was run across 160 km and 2,550 metres of elevation gain across the Ardennes hills.

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Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. On the bike, she has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast), and spends time on gravel around horse farms in north Georgia.

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