'It really feels like a victory' - Belgian cyclo-cross champion returns to training following surgery for cardiac arrhythmias

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Former under-23 World Champion Marion Norbert Riberolle's race return dates unconfirmed

Belgium&#039;s Marion Norbert Riberolle is pictured in action during the women elite race of the &#039;Mosselcross&#039; cyclocross cycling event, on Sunday 11 October 2026, in Dendermonde,
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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Two-time Belgian national champion Marion Norbert Riberolle has restarted training after the opening to her 2026/2027 cyclo-cross campaign was halted due to a cardiac arrhythmia.

The Crelan-Corendon rider opened her season in Dendermonde and also raced the Kermiscross on the 15th of October before undergoing surgery to address the issue that was causing her heart to beat with an irregular rhythm.

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Dan Challis
Freelance writer

Dan is a freelance cycling journalist who has written for Cyclingnews since 2023 alongside other work with Cycling Weekly, Rouleur and Escape Collective. Dan focuses much of his work on professional cycling beyond its traditional European heartlands and writes a regular Substack called Global Peloton.

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