Two-time Belgian national champion Marion Norbert Riberolle has restarted training after the opening to her 2026/2027 cyclo-cross campaign was halted due to a cardiac arrhythmia.

The Crelan-Corendon rider opened her season in Dendermonde and also raced the Kermiscross on the 15th of October before undergoing surgery to address the issue that was causing her heart to beat with an irregular rhythm.

After several sessions on the indoor trainer, Norbert Riberolle has now resumed training outdoors. She is being closely monitored by her team’s medical staff, and a decision is yet to be made regarding her return to racing.

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“Following her recent surgery and a mandatory rest period, Marion has cautiously resumed training,” Crelan-Corendon said in a statement .

“After several successful sessions on the rollers, she has now also taken to the road for the first time again. Our staff is monitoring everything closely so that it can be determined later when our Belgian champion can make a restart.”

In Norbert Riberolle’s absence, Lucinda Brand (Baloise Verzekeringen-Het Poetsbureau Lions) has been dominating on the 'cross field, already taking three victories this season.

Born in France and originally racing under a French license, Norbert Riberolle switched allegiances in 2021. She won the under-23 cyclo-cross world championships in 2020 and claimed three victories last season, including her second Belgian national title. The rider born in Troyes also races on the road for Fenix-Premier Tech’s development team.

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“I am doing very well and I feel that I have recovered well. The rest has done me good,” she said.

“The first training sessions on the rollers went without problems, and in the meantime, I have also completed my first ride outdoors. It really feels like a victory. I was incredibly happy to be back on the bike and to be able to train outside.”

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