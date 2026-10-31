Canadian Cyclo-cross National Championships: Sidney McGill wins elite women's title

Sidney McGill (Materiaal-Lastig) claimed her first elite Canadian women’s cyclocross title with a commanding solo victory at the 2026 Lazer Canadian Cyclocross Championships in Oro-Medonte, Ontario. The 27-year-old, who previously won the elite Pan American title in Missoula in 2024, reached the top step after finishing second and third in the previous two editions. McGill dominated the race, crossing the finish line with a lead of more than four minutes.

McGill started her cyclo-cross season by taking three UCI victories and finishing on the podium of all but one of 11 UCI races.

Sarina Daigle (Passion Project) crossed the line 4:39 later to take silver, while Siobhan Kelly (Black Dog Racing) followed two minutes later to round out the podium.

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Last year’s winner, four-time national champion Maghalie Rochette, was absent from the race as she is expecting a baby.

Nico Knoll took a solo victory to win the Under-23 title crossing the line 48 seconds ahead of her closest rivals. In a battle with her Caledon Hills Armada teammate, Aislin Hallahan claimed the silver ahead of bronze medallist Eli Clark.

Earlier in the day, Alexa Haviland (Shredders Race Team) claimed the women's junior title with a solo victory, finishing 76 seconds ahead of silver medallist Anna Christensen (Shredders Race Team). Claire MacKinnon (Stimulus Trek Racing Team) rounded out the podium in third.

Held at Hardwood Ski and Bike, a four-season outdoor recreation centre just north of Barrie, Ontario, the race featured an approximately 3km course that challenged riders with natural obstacles, sandy sections, tight corners, and steep run-up climbs.

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Results

Swipe to scroll horizontally Pos Rider Time 1 Sidney Mcgill (Can) 0:49:52 2 Sarina Daigle (Can) 0:54:26 3 Siobhan Kelly (Can) 0:56:27 4 Sara Everson (Can) Row 3 - Cell 2 5 Sarah Baert (Can) Row 4 - Cell 2 6 Vanessa Thomsen (Can) Row 5 - Cell 2 7 Raylan Stroud (Can) Row 6 - Cell 2 8 Audrey Rieckenberg (Can) Row 7 - Cell 2 9 Lauryn Bakker (Can) Row 8 - Cell 2

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