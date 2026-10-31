Canadian Cyclo-cross National Championships: Sidney McGill wins elite women's title

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Sarina Daigle is second and Siobhan Kelly takes third in Oro-Medonte

Sidney McGill finished second in the elite women&#039;s C1 race on day 1 of Charm City Cross 2026
Sidney McGill in action at Charm City Cross 2026 (Image credit: Bruce Buckley / USCX)
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Sidney McGill (Materiaal-Lastig) claimed her first elite Canadian women’s cyclocross title with a commanding solo victory at the 2026 Lazer Canadian Cyclocross Championships in Oro-Medonte, Ontario. The 27-year-old, who previously won the elite Pan American title in Missoula in 2024, reached the top step after finishing second and third in the previous two editions. McGill dominated the race, crossing the finish line with a lead of more than four minutes.

McGill started her cyclo-cross season by taking three UCI victories and finishing on the podium of all but one of 11 UCI races.

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Lyne Lamoureux
Lyne Lamoureux

Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites. 

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