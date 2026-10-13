Gravel Burn introduces 'new dimension' of teams classification at October stage race while schedules revealed for BWR and Grasshopper series - Gravel Bits

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Privateers invited to join forces at South African gravel stage race in competition against Canyon x DT Swiss ATR, Scott-SRAM, Toyota Specialized and The Grip

Matthew Beers wins the overall Nedbank Gravel Burn in 2025
Matthew Beers wins the overall at 2025 Nedbank Gravel Burn (Image credit: James Cameron Heron/Gravel Burn)
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The second edition of the seven-day Gravel Burn gravel stage race in South Africa, October 25-31, introduces a teams classification with points to determine standings and prizes. It will be the first such classification recognition at a gravel stage race.

Trade teams of three to four riders, as well as alliances of independent riders, will be eligible for the new classification. The top three riders from each team will earn points that will contribute to the daily standings.

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Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. On the bike, she has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast), and spends time on gravel around horse farms in north Georgia.

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