Kim Le Court-Pienaar (AG Insurance-Soudal) won stage 6 at the Tour de France Femmes in the sprint of a group of eight. Cédrine Kerbaol (EF Education-Oatly) finished second, Puck Pieterse (Fenix-Premier Tech) rounded out the podium in Tournon-sur-Rhône.

After the early breakaway of three riders was caught on the Col de Lalouvesc, French champion Célia Gery (FDJ United-Suez) attacked on the descent but did not get away. She tried again near the end of the descent, 34km from the finish, and got a gap.

Pieterse went on the chase and was joined by Elisa Longo Borghini (UAE Team L'IMAD), Kerbaol, Liane Lippert (Movistar), and Sarah Van Dam (Visma-Lease a Bike). Together, they bridged to Gery with 31km to go, and the six riders had a 30-second advantage over a very reduced peloton going into the last classified climb, the Côte de Boucieu-le-Roi.

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Longo Borghini set the pace on the climb, keeping the gap stable. Riejanne Markus (Lidl-Trek) attacked from the peloton at the 15km mark, and Le Court-Pienaar immediately jumped across. As the riders in the front group looked at each other on the rise to the bonus sprint, the two chasers closed the gap, and Le Court-Pienaar went to the front of the group to win the bonus sprint.

Longo Borghini led the group down the descent, and when they were 32 seconds up with 5km to go, it was clear that the break would contest the stage. Le Court-Pienaar, Kerbaol, and Markus tried to get away in the final but were all brought back. On the finishing straight, Le Court-Pienaar launched her sprint with 300m to go, holding off Kerbaol and Pieterse to win.

“The race was crazy. I had a mechanical on the downhill before the [second-to-] last climb. I had to change bikes and I was really far [back], but my team was amazing. They brought me back slowly but surely to the bunch, and I got back on top of the [second-to]last climb, which was a really big effort. Then I just tried to stay patient and recover from this big effort,” the stage winner described how her team brought her back after a mechanical at the worst possible moment.

At the front of the final sprint into Tournon-sur-Rhone are (L to R) Cédrine Kerbaol of EF Education - Oatly, stage winner Kim Le Court Pienaar of AG Insurance - Soudal and Puck Pieterse of Fenix - Premier Tech, in the Polka Dot Mountain Jersey (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Riejanne Markus and I bridged to the breakaway, and they were not really cooperating, which is obvious, but I was happy to just still try. I got a gap in the last few kilometres and Elisa closed me down, then when Riejanne Markus made an attack from the back. I knew it was going to happen because that's the only way she can win a race like this.

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"I had to close the gap myself and I was really, really dead, I was on the limit. I can't believe I still had the legs to sprint. I was really this close to giving up, but I will never give up after the big effort my team did,” Le Court-Pienaar recounted the final.



It is the Mauritian champion’s second career Tour stage victory, and it makes up for the disappointment of the previous three stages.



“I think the team needed it. I've been really struggling since the TT day, and I think this really makes our Tour. Of course, we've got GC ambitions, but winning a stage in a Tour de France is very special. You know, people don't really remember top 10, top 5 riders in the Tour, but they do remember stage winners,” she said.

Stage winner Kim Le Court Pienaar AG Insurance - Soudal celebrates with the Mauritius flag (Image credit: Getty Images)

First chase group forms

Puck Pieterse of Fenix - Premier Tech, in the Polka Dot Mountains Jersey, and Marlen Reusser of Movistar, in the Yellow Leader Jersey, take positions for the start of stage 6 in Montbrison (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 153.4km stage through from Montbrison to Tournon-sur-Rhône featured six classified climbs. After 25km of racing, the break formed on the second climb, the Côte de la Prunerie, as Loes Adegeest (Lidl-Trek), Nikola Nosková (Cofidis), and Katrine Aalerud (Uno-X Mobility) joined forces at the front of the race.

They built a gap of up to two minutes, and Nosková won three mountain sprints, taking seven points and reducing her deficit to Pieterse in the mountains classification. EF Education-Oatly and Fenix-Premier Tech did the chase work in the peloton, eventually bringing the gap down below a minute halfway through the stage.

Adegeest almost accidentally dropped her companions when accelerating out of a corner and into one of the many short, uncategorised climbs in the Ardèche. Nosková and Aalerud returned, but the Czech rider then lost contact further up the climb and was reeled in by the peloton with 67km to go, just as the long descent before the second-category Col de Lalouvesc began.

Le Court-Pienaar suffered a puncture on this descent, had to change bikes and was almost a minute behind the peloton at one point. Up front, Gery was already pushing the limits on her home roads but did not get away yet. Adegeest started the climb a few seconds ahead of Aalerud but was quickly caught by the Norwegian climber who took the lead.

The world champion Magdeleine Vallières leads her EF Education-Oatly teammate Cédrine Kerbaol (Image credit: Getty Images)

World champion Magdeleine Vallières (EF Education-Oatly) was setting the pace in the peloton, catching the last two escapees just over 2km into the 8.6km climb. An attack by Paula Blasi (UAE Team L’IMAD) 3.4km from the top drew reactions from Gery, Antonia Niedermaier, Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney (both Canyon-SRAM), Kerbaol and Longo Borghini, but when yellow jersey Marlen Reusser (Movistar) and Demi Vollering (FDJ United-Suez) closed the small gap after 400m, the race calmed down again.

Riders took on musettes and bottles in the feed zone on the last kilometre of the climb, Le Court-Pienaar returned to the peloton, and Pieterse crested the top to snatch five mountain points. Vollering took the lead after the top and through the village of Lalouvesc to set up Gery’s next downhill attack that was followed by Van Dam but closed down by Blasi.

Kerbaol then tried to get away, stringing the group out, but Reusser and Vollering eventually took control halfway down the descent. As the road flattened out, Visma-Lease a Bike came to the front, Pauline Ferrand-Prévot and Van Dam trading turns until the village of Saint-Felicien where Gery attacked again.

Front group of six

Elisa Longo Borghini (UAE Team ADQ) makes an attack at the front of the race (Image credit: Getty Images)

This time, the 20-year-old French Champion got a gap, using the twists and turns to her advantage. Pieterse, Kerbaol, Van Dam, Lippert, and Longo Borghini came together to form a chase group, bridging to Gery with 31km to go. In the peloton of 26 riders, 20 seconds behind, Niedermaier took up the chase, briefly reducing the gap to 14 seconds as Lippert and Gery did not take turns in the front group.

When Kerbaol and Longo Borghini led the break of six down the next technical descent, the gap increased to 30 seconds as Amanda Spratt (Lidl-Trek) could not keep the same pace in the peloton. Niedermaier took over from Spratt again on the Côte de Boucieu-le-Roi, reducing the group to 21 riders but not making inroads on the front group as Longo Borghini set a steady but fast pace up front.

The break was 29 seconds ahead at the top of the climb with 15.9km to go, and Kerbaol attacked immediately after, but Longo Borghini quickly closed her down on the slightly downhill false flat. As nobody in the peloton felt responsible for setting the pace, the gap increased to almost 40 seconds, and Markus took the opportunity to attack. Le Court-Pienaar went after her, as did Nienke Vinke (SD Worx-Protime), but only the Mauritian champion could bridge across to Markus before the gap was too big.

They worked together to chase down the front group where Gery and Lippert were still sitting on at the back. At the 10km mark, the chasers were 12 seconds behind, the remnants of the peloton trailing by 52 seconds. As the front group lost all cooperation, Le Court-Pienaar and Markus got in touch 500m before the bonus sprint which Le Court-Pienaar promptly won.

Final selection

Riejanne Markus of Lidl - Trek and stage winner Kimberley Le Court Pienaar of AG Insurance - Soudal attack together (Image credit: Getty Images)

Longo Borghini led the new front group down the descent towards Tournon-sur-Rhône until the attacks started in the last 5km. Le Court-Pienaar was the first to try with 4.5km to go and quickly got a gap before the Italian champion took up the chase without any help, closing the gap 2.7km from the line.

Then it was Kerbaol who went from the back of the group but had Le Court-Pienaar on her wheel right away. Markus had more success, getting away and prompting Longo Borghini to chase, closing the Dutchwoman down with 1.4km to go. As everyone started looking at each other, Markus tried again with the flamme rouge in sight and pulled away, with Le Court-Pienaar getting out of the saddle to start the chase.

The Mauritian Champion reeled in Markus with 600 metres to go but wisely stayed on her wheel until the 300m mark where Le Court-Pienaar launched her sprint. Pieterse pulled alongside her on the left side but faltered on the final 150 metres, and Kerbaol came around on the right side to snatch second place as Le Court-Pienaar posted up to celebrate her victory.

Stage Results

Swipe to scroll horizontally Stage 6 Rank Name Result 1 Kim le Court Pienaar (Mau) AG Insurance-Soudal 4:01:48 2 Cedrine Kerbaol (Fra) EF Education-Oatly 0:0:00 3 Puck Pieterse (Ned) Fenix-Premier Tech 0:0:00 4 Sarah van Dam (Can) Visma-Lease a Bike 0:0:00 5 Célia Gery (Fra) FDJ United-SUEZ 0:0:00 6 Liane Lippert (Ger) Movistar Team 0:0:00 7 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) UAE Team L'IMAD 0:0:02 8 Riejanne Markus (Ned) Lidl-Trek 0:0:05 9 Dominika Wlodarczyk (Pol) UAE Team L'IMAD 0:0:28 10 Noemi Ruegg (Swi) EF Education-Oatly 0:0:28 11 Lotte Kopecky (Bel) SD Worx-Protime 0:0:28 12 Paula Blasi Cairol (Spa) UAE Team L'IMAD 0:0:28 13 Sara Casasola (Ita) Fenix-Premier Tech 0:0:28 14 Antonia Niedermaier (Ger) Canyon-SRAM 0:0:28 15 Marlen Reusser (Swi) Movistar Team 0:0:28 16 Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Visma-Lease a Bike 0:0:28 17 Mavi Garcia (Spa) UAE Team L'IMAD 0:0:28 18 Katarzyna Niewiadoma-Phinney (Pol) Canyon-SRAM 0:0:28 19 Nienke Vinke (Ned) SD Worx-Protime 0:0:28 20 Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Lidl-Trek 0:0:28 21 Thalita de Jong (Ned) Human Powered Health 0:0:28 22 Demi Vollering (Ned) FDJ United-SUEZ 0:0:28 23 Paula Ostiz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:0:28 24 Isabella Holmgren (Can) Lidl-Trek 0:0:28 25 Magdeleine Vallieres Mill (Can) EF Education-Oatly 0:0:28 26 Kristen Faulkner (USA) EF Education-Oatly 0:0:28 27 Marion Bunel (Fra) Visma-Lease a Bike 0:3:07 28 Femke de Vries (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike 0:3:07 29 Nina Buijsman (Ned) Human Powered Health 0:3:07 30 Juliette Berthet (Fra) FDJ United-SUEZ 0:3:07 31 Maeva Squiban (Fra) UAE Team L'IMAD 0:3:07 32 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Lidl-Trek 0:7:08 33 Océane Mahe (Fra) Ma Petite Entreprise 0:9:59 34 Clémence Latimier (Fra) Ma Petite Entreprise 0:9:59 35 Nadia Gontova (Can) Liv AlUla Jayco 0:9:59 36 Daniek Hengeveld (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike 0:9:59 37 Sara Martin Martin (Spa) Movistar Team 0:9:59 38 Debora Silvestri (Ita) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi 0:9:59 39 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Lidl-Trek 0:9:59 40 Franziska Koch (Ger) FDJ United-SUEZ 0:9:59 41 Lore de Schepper (Bel) AG Insurance-Soudal 0:9:59 42 Valentina Cavallar (Aut) SD Worx-Protime 0:9:59 43 Lotte Claes (Bel) Fenix-Premier Tech 0:9:59 44 Silvia Persico (Ita) UAE Team L'IMAD 0:9:59 45 Quinty Schoens (Ned) VolkerWessels 0:12:16 46 Karolina Perekitko (Pol) Mayenne-Monbana-MyPie 0:12:16 47 Gaia Masetti (Ita) Picnic PostNL 0:12:16 48 Lieke Nooijen (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike 0:12:16 49 Ana Vitoria Magalhaes (Bra) Movistar Team 0:12:16 50 Sigrid Haugset (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 0:12:16 51 Célia le Mouël (Fra) Ma Petite Entreprise 0:12:16 52 Alice Towers (GBr) EF Education-Oatly 0:12:16 53 Laura Asencio (Fra) Ma Petite Entreprise 0:12:16 54 Maria Rosa Klöser (Ger) Canyon-SRAM 0:12:16 55 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Liv AlUla Jayco 0:12:16 56 Emilie Morier (Fra) St Michel-Preference Home-Auber 93 0:12:16 57 Loes Adegeest (Ned) Lidl-Trek 0:12:16 58 Mischa Bredewold (Ned) SD Worx-Protime 0:12:16 59 Francesca Barale (Ita) Movistar Team 0:12:16 60 Justine Ghekiere (Bel) AG Insurance-Soudal 0:12:16 61 Silke Smulders (Ned) Liv AlUla Jayco 0:12:16 62 Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 0:12:16 63 Agnieszka Skalniak-Sojka (Pol) Canyon-SRAM 0:13:44 64 Lorena Wiebes (Ned) SD Worx-Protime 0:13:44 65 Alice Coutinho (Fra) Mayenne-Monbana-MyPie 0:13:44 66 Sandrine Tas (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché 0:13:44 67 Marte Berg Edseth (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 0:13:44 68 Marianne Vos (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike 0:13:44 69 Titia Ryo (Fra) Human Powered Health 0:13:44 70 Marie le Net (Fra) FDJ United-SUEZ 0:13:44 71 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) SD Worx-Protime 0:13:44 72 Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Lidl-Trek 0:13:44 73 Mireia Benito Pellicer (Spa) AG Insurance-Soudal 0:13:44 74 Urška Žigart (Slo) AG Insurance-Soudal 0:15:11 75 Carlotta Cipressi (Ita) Human Powered Health 0:18:26 76 Solène Muller (Fra) St Michel-Preference Home-Auber 93 0:18:26 77 Henrietta Christie (NZl) EF Education-Oatly 0:18:26 78 Pfeiffer Georgi (GBr) Picnic PostNL 0:18:26 79 Nina Berton (Lux) EF Education-Oatly 0:18:26 80 Millie Couzens (GBr) Fenix-Premier Tech 0:18:26 81 Amber Kraak (Ned) FDJ United-SUEZ 0:18:26 82 Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Human Powered Health 0:20:59 83 Lily Williams (USA) Human Powered Health 0:20:59 84 Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ United-SUEZ 0:20:59 85 Constance Valentin (Fra) Mayenne-Monbana-MyPie 0:25:33 86 Natalie Quinn (USA) Mayenne-Monbana-MyPie 0:25:33 87 Romina Hinojosa Cruz (Mex) Lotto-Intermarché 0:25:33 88 Letizia Borghesi (Ita) AG Insurance-Soudal 0:25:33 89 Fiona Mangan (Irl) Mayenne-Monbana-MyPie 0:25:33 90 Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Liv AlUla Jayco 0:25:33 91 Usoa Ostolaza Zabala (Spa) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi 0:25:33 92 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Cofidis 0:25:33 93 Linda Riedmann (Ger) Lotto-Intermarché 0:25:33 94 Victorie Guilman (Fra) Cofidis 0:25:33 95 Mackenzie Coupland (Aus) Liv AlUla Jayco 0:25:33 96 Yuliia Biriukova (Ukr) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi 0:25:33 97 Arlenis Sierra Canadilla (Cub) Movistar Team 0:25:33 98 Paula Patiño Bedoya (Col) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi 0:25:33 99 Noémie Abgrall (Fra) Ma Petite Entreprise 0:25:33 100 Malwina Mul (Pol) Cofidis 0:25:33 101 Ema Comte (Fra) Cofidis 0:25:33 102 Elena Cecchini (Ita) SD Worx-Protime 0:25:33 103 Soraya Paladin (Ita) Canyon-SRAM 0:25:33 104 Zoe Jane Backstedt (GBr) Canyon-SRAM 0:25:33 105 Ruby Roseman-Gannon (Aus) Liv AlUla Jayco 0:25:33 106 Julie Bego (Fra) Cofidis 0:25:33 107 Nikola Nosková (Cze) Cofidis 0:25:33 108 Malou Eisen (Ned) VolkerWessels 0:27:30 109 Heidi Franz (USA) St Michel-Preference Home-Auber 93 0:27:30 110 Shari Bossuyt (Bel) AG Insurance-Soudal 0:27:30 111 Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Uno-X Mobility 0:28:31 112 Marine Allione (Fra) Mayenne-Monbana-MyPie 0:28:31 113 Lucie Fityus (Aus) Picnic PostNL 0:28:31 114 Anouska Koster (Ned) Uno-X Mobility 0:28:31 115 Caroline Wreszin (USA) St Michel-Preference Home-Auber 93 0:28:31 116 Lene Robyn Clay (GBr) Picnic PostNL 0:28:31 117 Mia Griffin (Irl) Picnic PostNL 0:28:31 118 Maud Rijnbeek (Ned) VolkerWessels 0:28:31 119 Josie Nelson (GBr) Picnic PostNL 0:28:31 120 Anneke Dijkstra (Ned) VolkerWessels 0:28:31 121 Eline Jansen (Ned) VolkerWessels 0:28:31 122 Sophie von Berswordt (Ned) VolkerWessels 0:28:31 123 Charlotte Kool (Ned) Fenix-Premier Tech 0:28:31 124 Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) St Michel-Preference Home-Auber 93 0:28:31 125 Kiara Lylyk (Can) Mayenne-Monbana-MyPie 0:28:31 126 Idoia Eraso Lasa (Spa) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi 0:28:31 127 Naia Amondarain Gaztañaga (Spa) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi 0:28:31 128 Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi 0:28:31 129 Alison Jackson (Can) St Michel-Preference Home-Auber 93 0:28:31 130 Chiara Consonni (Ita) Canyon-SRAM 0:28:31 131 Morgane Coston (Fra) Ma Petite Entreprise 0:28:31 DNF Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Fenix-Premier Tech Row 131 - Cell 2 DNF Eleonora Ciabocco (Ita) Picnic PostNL Row 132 - Cell 2 DNS Barbara Malcotti (Ita) Human Powered Health Row 133 - Cell 2 DNS Monica Trinca Colonel (Ita) Liv AlUla Jayco Row 134 - Cell 2

General classification after stage 6

Swipe to scroll horizontally Rank Name Result 1 Marlen Reusser (Swi) Movistar Team 19:43:34 2 Demi Vollering (Ned) FDJ United-SUEZ 0:0:12 3 Katarzyna Niewiadoma-Phinney (Pol) Canyon-SRAM 0:1:17 4 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) UAE Team L'IMAD 0:2:28 5 Antonia Niedermaier (Ger) Canyon-SRAM 0:2:40 6 Dominika Wlodarczyk (Pol) UAE Team L'IMAD 0:2:54 7 Isabella Holmgren (Can) Lidl-Trek 0:3:05 8 Cedrine Kerbaol (Fra) EF Education-Oatly 0:3:07 9 Kim le Court Pienaar (Mau) AG Insurance-Soudal 0:3:26 10 Paula Blasi Cairol (Spa) UAE Team L'IMAD 0:3:51 11 Nienke Vinke (Ned) SD Worx-Protime 0:3:54 12 Thalita de Jong (Ned) Human Powered Health 0:4:28 13 Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Lidl-Trek 0:4:34 14 Puck Pieterse (Ned) Fenix-Premier Tech 0:4:59 15 Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Visma-Lease a Bike 0:5:00 16 Femke de Vries (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike 0:5:50 17 Juliette Berthet (Fra) FDJ United-SUEZ 0:7:26 18 Mavi Garcia (Spa) UAE Team L'IMAD 0:8:43 19 Noemi Ruegg (Swi) EF Education-Oatly 0:9:28 20 Célia Gery (Fra) FDJ United-SUEZ 0:10:00 21 Magdeleine Vallieres Mill (Can) EF Education-Oatly 0:11:42 22 Nina Buijsman (Ned) Human Powered Health 0:12:32 23 Kristen Faulkner (USA) EF Education-Oatly 0:12:41 24 Riejanne Markus (Ned) Lidl-Trek 0:13:38 25 Maeva Squiban (Fra) UAE Team L'IMAD 0:14:43 26 Sarah van Dam (Can) Visma-Lease a Bike 0:15:26 27 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Lidl-Trek 0:15:50 28 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) SD Worx-Protime 0:17:20 29 Sara Casasola (Ita) Fenix-Premier Tech 0:18:27 30 Justine Ghekiere (Bel) AG Insurance-Soudal 0:19:40 31 Debora Silvestri (Ita) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi 0:19:49 32 Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 0:20:26 33 Sigrid Haugset (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 0:20:58 34 Emilie Morier (Fra) St Michel-Preference Home-Auber 93 0:21:17 35 Nadia Gontova (Can) Liv AlUla Jayco 0:22:48 36 Laura Asencio (Fra) Ma Petite Entreprise 0:23:28 37 Lotte Kopecky (Bel) SD Worx-Protime 0:24:39 38 Liane Lippert (Ger) Movistar Team 0:24:57 39 Maria Rosa Klöser (Ger) Canyon-SRAM 0:27:33 40 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Lidl-Trek 0:31:40 41 Gaia Masetti (Ita) Picnic PostNL 0:31:49 42 Karolina Perekitko (Pol) Mayenne-Monbana-MyPie 0:35:16 43 Mischa Bredewold (Ned) SD Worx-Protime 0:36:00 44 Franziska Koch (Ger) FDJ United-SUEZ 0:36:20 45 Marion Bunel (Fra) Visma-Lease a Bike 0:36:34 46 Mireia Benito Pellicer (Spa) AG Insurance-Soudal 0:36:35 47 Solène Muller (Fra) St Michel-Preference Home-Auber 93 0:37:25 48 Zoe Jane Backstedt (GBr) Canyon-SRAM 0:39:51 49 Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ United-SUEZ 0:40:07 50 Clémence Latimier (Fra) Ma Petite Entreprise 0:41:31 51 Marianne Vos (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike 0:41:40 52 Valentina Cavallar (Aut) SD Worx-Protime 0:43:04 53 Agnieszka Skalniak-Sojka (Pol) Canyon-SRAM 0:43:56 54 Silvia Persico (Ita) UAE Team L'IMAD 0:44:04 55 Paula Ostiz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:44:42 56 Lore de Schepper (Bel) AG Insurance-Soudal 0:44:57 57 Paula Patiño Bedoya (Col) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi 0:45:00 58 Titia Ryo (Fra) Human Powered Health 0:45:05 59 Silke Smulders (Ned) Liv AlUla Jayco 0:46:41 60 Loes Adegeest (Ned) Lidl-Trek 0:46:54 61 Alice Towers (GBr) EF Education-Oatly 0:47:12 62 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Liv AlUla Jayco 0:50:26 63 Amber Kraak (Ned) FDJ United-SUEZ 0:51:07 64 Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Lidl-Trek 0:51:24 65 Océane Mahe (Fra) Ma Petite Entreprise 0:53:56 66 Usoa Ostolaza Zabala (Spa) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi 0:54:14 67 Lieke Nooijen (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike 0:54:50 68 Marte Berg Edseth (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 0:55:24 69 Lily Williams (USA) Human Powered Health 0:56:09 70 Lorena Wiebes (Ned) SD Worx-Protime 0:57:21 71 Julie Bego (Fra) Cofidis 0:57:36 72 Malwina Mul (Pol) Cofidis 0:57:55 73 Ema Comte (Fra) Cofidis 0:58:34 74 Ana Vitoria Magalhaes (Bra) Movistar Team 1:00:06 75 Célia le Mouël (Fra) Ma Petite Entreprise 1:00:47 76 Nikola Nosková (Cze) Cofidis 1:01:12 77 Urška Žigart (Slo) AG Insurance-Soudal 1:02:39 78 Soraya Paladin (Ita) Canyon-SRAM 1:03:00 79 Pfeiffer Georgi (GBr) Picnic PostNL 1:03:33 80 Lotte Claes (Bel) Fenix-Premier Tech 1:05:04 81 Nina Berton (Lux) EF Education-Oatly 1:05:33 82 Sara Martin Martin (Spa) Movistar Team 1:07:13 83 Francesca Barale (Ita) Movistar Team 1:07:16 84 Shari Bossuyt (Bel) AG Insurance-Soudal 1:08:38 85 Millie Couzens (GBr) Fenix-Premier Tech 1:09:09 86 Henrietta Christie (NZl) EF Education-Oatly 1:09:57 87 Linda Riedmann (Ger) Lotto-Intermarché 1:11:45 88 Daniek Hengeveld (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike 1:12:20 89 Alice Coutinho (Fra) Mayenne-Monbana-MyPie 1:12:34 90 Quinty Schoens (Ned) VolkerWessels 1:12:46 91 Carlotta Cipressi (Ita) Human Powered Health 1:13:34 92 Josie Nelson (GBr) Picnic PostNL 1:14:10 93 Eline Jansen (Ned) VolkerWessels 1:14:20 94 Ruby Roseman-Gannon (Aus) Liv AlUla Jayco 1:14:31 95 Mackenzie Coupland (Aus) Liv AlUla Jayco 1:15:24 96 Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Liv AlUla Jayco 1:15:34 97 Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Human Powered Health 1:17:01 98 Letizia Borghesi (Ita) AG Insurance-Soudal 1:17:02 99 Sandrine Tas (Bel) Lotto-Intermarché 1:20:38 100 Natalie Quinn (USA) Mayenne-Monbana-MyPie 1:20:53 101 Marie le Net (Fra) FDJ United-SUEZ 1:21:36 102 Anouska Koster (Ned) Uno-X Mobility 1:21:48 103 Malou Eisen (Ned) VolkerWessels 1:22:59 104 Fiona Mangan (Irl) Mayenne-Monbana-MyPie 1:24:30 105 Chiara Consonni (Ita) Canyon-SRAM 1:28:35 106 Elena Cecchini (Ita) SD Worx-Protime 1:30:25 107 Arlenis Sierra Canadilla (Cub) Movistar Team 1:30:32 108 Marine Allione (Fra) Mayenne-Monbana-MyPie 1:32:02 109 Yuliia Biriukova (Ukr) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi 1:32:46 110 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Cofidis 1:33:47 111 Sophie von Berswordt (Ned) VolkerWessels 1:34:15 112 Constance Valentin (Fra) Mayenne-Monbana-MyPie 1:34:56 113 Naia Amondarain Gaztañaga (Spa) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi 1:36:35 114 Anneke Dijkstra (Ned) VolkerWessels 1:36:35 115 Idoia Eraso Lasa (Spa) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi 1:36:50 116 Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Uno-X Mobility 1:37:14 117 Morgane Coston (Fra) Ma Petite Entreprise 1:37:53 118 Victorie Guilman (Fra) Cofidis 1:38:57 119 Maud Rijnbeek (Ned) VolkerWessels 1:40:16 120 Noémie Abgrall (Fra) Ma Petite Entreprise 1:40:42 121 Heidi Franz (USA) St Michel-Preference Home-Auber 93 1:41:32 122 Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi 1:41:34 123 Charlotte Kool (Ned) Fenix-Premier Tech 1:42:13 124 Kiara Lylyk (Can) Mayenne-Monbana-MyPie 1:42:23 125 Caroline Wreszin (USA) St Michel-Preference Home-Auber 93 1:42:42 126 Alison Jackson (Can) St Michel-Preference Home-Auber 93 1:43:25 127 Lene Robyn Clay (GBr) Picnic PostNL 1:44:45 128 Lucie Fityus (Aus) Picnic PostNL 1:47:06 129 Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) St Michel-Preference Home-Auber 93 1:48:08 130 Mia Griffin (Irl) Picnic PostNL 1:52:53 131 Romina Hinojosa Cruz (Mex) Lotto-Intermarché 1:56:42

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Points classification

Swipe to scroll horizontally Rank Name Result 1 Lorena Wiebes (Ned) SD Worx-Protime 144 2 Lotte Kopecky (Bel) SD Worx-Protime 85 3 Noemi Ruegg (Swi) EF Education-Oatly 84 4 Kim le Court Pienaar (Mau) AG Insurance-Soudal 82 5 Demi Vollering (Ned) FDJ United-SUEZ 65 6 Puck Pieterse (Ned) Fenix-Premier Tech 62 7 Cedrine Kerbaol (Fra) EF Education-Oatly 60 8 Sigrid Haugset (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 55 9 Marlen Reusser (Swi) Movistar Team 54 10 Dominika Wlodarczyk (Pol) UAE Team L'IMAD 49 11 Carlotta Cipressi (Ita) Human Powered Health 42 12 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) UAE Team L'IMAD 42 13 Marianne Vos (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike 42 14 Katarzyna Niewiadoma-Phinney (Pol) Canyon-SRAM 37 15 Loes Adegeest (Ned) Lidl-Trek 35 16 Paula Blasi Cairol (Spa) UAE Team L'IMAD 34 17 Célia Gery (Fra) FDJ United-SUEZ 33 18 Liane Lippert (Ger) Movistar Team 32 19 Nikola Nosková (Cze) Cofidis 32 20 Riejanne Markus (Ned) Lidl-Trek 31 21 Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Lidl-Trek 30 22 Eline Jansen (Ned) VolkerWessels 26 23 Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 25 24 Yuliia Biriukova (Ukr) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi 25 25 Idoia Eraso Lasa (Spa) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi 25 26 Zoe Jane Backstedt (GBr) Canyon-SRAM 25 27 Millie Couzens (GBr) Fenix-Premier Tech 25 28 Lieke Nooijen (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike 23 29 Thalita de Jong (Ned) Human Powered Health 22 30 Sarah van Dam (Can) Visma-Lease a Bike 21 31 Silvia Persico (Ita) UAE Team L'IMAD 21 32 Antonia Niedermaier (Ger) Canyon-SRAM 20 33 Isabella Holmgren (Can) Lidl-Trek 20 34 Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Lidl-Trek 20 35 Maud Rijnbeek (Ned) VolkerWessels 20 36 Mischa Bredewold (Ned) SD Worx-Protime 19 37 Usoa Ostolaza Zabala (Spa) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi 19 38 Magdeleine Vallieres Mill (Can) EF Education-Oatly 18 39 Agnieszka Skalniak-Sojka (Pol) Canyon-SRAM 18 40 Lotte Claes (Bel) Fenix-Premier Tech 18 41 Shari Bossuyt (Bel) AG Insurance-Soudal 18 42 Nienke Vinke (Ned) SD Worx-Protime 17 43 Océane Mahe (Fra) Ma Petite Entreprise 17 44 Malwina Mul (Pol) Cofidis 17 45 Letizia Paternoster (Ita) Liv AlUla Jayco 16 46 Maeva Squiban (Fra) UAE Team L'IMAD 15 47 Ema Comte (Fra) Cofidis 15 48 Anna van der Breggen (Ned) SD Worx-Protime 14 49 Josie Nelson (GBr) Picnic PostNL 14 50 Mavi Garcia (Spa) UAE Team L'IMAD 13 51 Amber Kraak (Ned) FDJ United-SUEZ 13 52 Marte Berg Edseth (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 13 53 Anouska Koster (Ned) Uno-X Mobility 13 54 Charlotte Kool (Ned) Fenix-Premier Tech 13 55 Femke de Vries (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike 12 56 Sara Casasola (Ita) Fenix-Premier Tech 12 57 Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Human Powered Health 12 58 Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Visma-Lease a Bike 10 59 Kristen Faulkner (USA) EF Education-Oatly 10 60 Henrietta Christie (NZl) EF Education-Oatly 8 61 Lore de Schepper (Bel) AG Insurance-Soudal 7 62 Linda Riedmann (Ger) Lotto-Intermarché 7 63 Nina Buijsman (Ned) Human Powered Health 6 64 Lily Williams (USA) Human Powered Health 5 65 Soraya Paladin (Ita) Canyon-SRAM 5 66 Juliette Berthet (Fra) FDJ United-SUEZ 4 67 Justine Ghekiere (Bel) AG Insurance-Soudal 4 68 Mireia Benito Pellicer (Spa) AG Insurance-Soudal 4 69 Valentina Cavallar (Aut) SD Worx-Protime 4 70 Sara Martin Martin (Spa) Movistar Team 3 71 Arlenis Sierra Canadilla (Cub) Movistar Team 2

Mountains classification

Swipe to scroll horizontally Rank Name Result 1 Puck Pieterse (Ned) Fenix-Premier Tech 47 2 Nikola Nosková (Cze) Cofidis 21 3 Sigrid Haugset (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 11 4 Maeva Squiban (Fra) UAE Team L'IMAD 9 5 Océane Mahe (Fra) Ma Petite Entreprise 8 6 Demi Vollering (Ned) FDJ United-SUEZ 7 7 Anouska Koster (Ned) Uno-X Mobility 7 8 Sara Casasola (Ita) Fenix-Premier Tech 7 9 Liane Lippert (Ger) Movistar Team 7 10 Ema Comte (Fra) Cofidis 6 11 Idoia Eraso Lasa (Spa) Laboral Kutxa-Fundacion Euskadi 5 12 Franziska Koch (Ger) FDJ United-SUEZ 4 13 Loes Adegeest (Ned) Lidl-Trek 4 14 Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Lidl-Trek 3 15 Nina Berton (Lux) EF Education-Oatly 3 16 Katarzyna Niewiadoma-Phinney (Pol) Canyon-SRAM 3 17 Magdeleine Vallieres Mill (Can) EF Education-Oatly 3 18 Lorena Wiebes (Ned) SD Worx-Protime 2 19 Marlen Reusser (Swi) Movistar Team 2 20 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) UAE Team L'IMAD 2 21 Antonia Niedermaier (Ger) Canyon-SRAM 2 22 Thalita de Jong (Ned) Human Powered Health 2 23 Femke de Vries (Ned) Visma-Lease a Bike 2 24 Solène Muller (Fra) St Michel-Preference Home-Auber 93 2 25 Eline Jansen (Ned) VolkerWessels 2 26 Isabella Holmgren (Can) Lidl-Trek 1 27 Cedrine Kerbaol (Fra) EF Education-Oatly 1 28 Kim le Court Pienaar (Mau) AG Insurance-Soudal 1 29 Nienke Vinke (Ned) SD Worx-Protime 1 30 Célia Gery (Fra) FDJ United-SUEZ 1 31 Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Uno-X Mobility 1 32 Lotte Kopecky (Bel) SD Worx-Protime 1 33 Mischa Bredewold (Ned) SD Worx-Protime 1 34 Clémence Latimier (Fra) Ma Petite Entreprise 1 35 Maud Rijnbeek (Ned) VolkerWessels 1

Youth classification

Swipe to scroll horizontally Rank Name Result 1 Antonia Niedermaier (Ger) Canyon-SRAM 19:46:14 2 Isabella Holmgren (Can) Lidl-Trek 0:0:25 3 Paula Blasi Cairol (Spa) UAE Team L'IMAD 0:1:11 4 Nienke Vinke (Ned) SD Worx-Protime 0:1:14 5 Célia Gery (Fra) FDJ United-SUEZ 0:7:20 6 Marion Bunel (Fra) Visma-Lease a Bike 0:33:54 7 Solène Muller (Fra) St Michel-Preference Home-Auber 93 0:34:45 8 Zoe Jane Backstedt (GBr) Canyon-SRAM 0:37:11 9 Clémence Latimier (Fra) Ma Petite Entreprise 0:38:51 10 Paula Ostiz (Spa) Movistar Team 0:42:02 11 Lore de Schepper (Bel) AG Insurance-Soudal 0:42:17 12 Titia Ryo (Fra) Human Powered Health 0:42:25 13 Julie Bego (Fra) Cofidis 0:54:56 14 Malwina Mul (Pol) Cofidis 0:55:15 15 Ema Comte (Fra) Cofidis 0:55:54 16 Francesca Barale (Ita) Movistar Team 1:04:36 17 Millie Couzens (GBr) Fenix-Premier Tech 1:06:29 18 Linda Riedmann (Ger) Lotto-Intermarché 1:09:05 19 Carlotta Cipressi (Ita) Human Powered Health 1:10:54 20 Mackenzie Coupland (Aus) Liv AlUla Jayco 1:12:44 21 Kiara Lylyk (Can) Mayenne-Monbana-MyPie 1:39:43 22 Lene Robyn Clay (GBr) Picnic PostNL 1:42:05

Teams classifation