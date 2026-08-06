Tour de France Femmes: Kim Le Court-Pienaar surges from small pack for stunning win on stage 6

Race Results
By
Last updated

Cédrine Kerbaol grabs second at the line in front of Puck Pieterse from eight-rider breakaway

TOURNON-SUR-RHONE, FRANCE - AUGUST 06: Kimberley Le Court Pienaar of Mauritius and Team AG Insurance - Soudal celebrates at finish line as stage winner ahead of (L-R) Cedrine Kerbaol of France and Team EF Education - Oatly and Puck Pieterse of Netherlands and Team Fenix - Premier Tech - Polka Dot Mountain Jersey during the 5th Tour de France Femmes 2026, Stage 6 a 153.4km stage from Montbrison to Tournon-sur-Rhon / #UCIWWT / on August 06, 2026 in Tournon-sur-Rhone, France. (Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images)
Tour de France Femmes: Kimberley Le Court Pienaar of AG Insurance - Soudal wins stage 6 from eight-rider sprint (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump To:

Kim Le Court-Pienaar (AG Insurance-Soudal) won stage 6 at the Tour de France Femmes in the sprint of a group of eight. Cédrine Kerbaol (EF Education-Oatly) finished second, Puck Pieterse (Fenix-Premier Tech) rounded out the podium in Tournon-sur-Rhône.

After the early breakaway of three riders was caught on the Col de Lalouvesc, French champion Célia Gery (FDJ United-Suez) attacked on the descent but did not get away. She tried again near the end of the descent, 34km from the finish, and got a gap.

Latest Videos FromCyclingnews
Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.