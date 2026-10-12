Perceived pitfalls become positives in Nannup, G.O.A.T. gets another win, and a specialist finally takes rainbow jersey – Five conclusions from the UCI Gravel World Championships 2026

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Cyclingnews' key takeaways from the first UCI Gravel Worlds outside Europe

The peloton rides through crowds of fans during the 2026 UCI Gravel World Championships in Nannup, Western Australia, Australia
The peloton rides through crowds of fans during the 2026 UCI Gravel World Championships in Nannup (Image credit: Zac Williams/SWpix)

The first UCI Gravel World Championships outside Europe certainly brought a different flavour to the rainbow jersey race, tucked in a corner of Western Australia where gravel is plentiful but infrastructure is a little more sparse. Though the organisers had already long proven that they could truly cater to the numbers and deliver a world-class race despite the challenges, and in the end, many of the aspects that could have been perceived as pitfalls became positives.

The biggest positive, of course, was the long stretches of gravel roads that unfold around Nannup, which meant the race played out on roads that were more than 80% gravel with plenty of climbing, well over 3,000 vertical metres of it in fact.

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Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

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