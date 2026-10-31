‘I still need some time to analyse what I really want’ - Tadej Pogačar to return to the UAE Tour, but 2027 race calendar still undecided with Tour de France the main target

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UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider likely to head to the Classics again

ARAMON VALDELINARES, SPAIN - AUGUST 28: Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates XRG - Red Leader Jersey meets the media press after the La Vuelta - 81st Tour of Spain 2026
Pogačar ended his 2026 season early after crashing out of the Vuelta a España (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Tadej Pogačar has already confirmed his main ambitions for the 2027 race season; a sixth Tour de France title, a fourth world title and a shot at redemption at the Vuelta a España. In the coming weeks, alongside the management team at UAE Team Emirates-XRG, his race calendar leading up to those objectives will be finalised.

According to the Slovenian, on the cards is a return to the UAE Tour, a race he won in 2021, 2024 and 2025. He skipped the race of his team’s homeland in 2026 and began his season at Strade Bianche.

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Dan Challis
Freelance writer

Dan is a freelance cycling journalist who has written for Cyclingnews since 2023 alongside other work with Cycling Weekly, Rouleur and Escape Collective. Dan focuses much of his work on professional cycling beyond its traditional European heartlands and writes a regular Substack called Global Peloton.

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