Over 40% of Women's WorldTour riders earn more than €100,000, survey finds

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Concerning lack of pay at lower levels is coupled with substantial growth in the top tier

Riders at the Tour de France Femmes 2026
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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The Cyclists' Alliance annual survey found that 43% of Women's WorldTour respondents earn more than €100,000 per year, up from approximately 27% in 2025.

The TCA annual survey, which is anonymous, asks professional female cyclists a wide range of questions about working conditions, racing, salaries and more, with the intention of creating a yearly report on the state of women's cycling.

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Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported on the ground at all of the biggest events on the calendar, including the men's and women's Tours de France, the Giro d'Italia, the Vuelta a Espana, the Spring Classics and the World Championships. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

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