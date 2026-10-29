Who can compete as a gravel pro in Unbound? Organisers of Life Time Grand Prix establish new 'Pro Number' qualification process

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New performance-based criteria established to 'ensure riders competing at the front have demonstrated the experience and ability to race safely'

Packed front field for elite women&#039;s race at 2026 Big Sugar Gravel
Packed front field for elite women's race at 2026 Big Sugar Gravel (Image credit: Life Time)
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A 'LT Pro Number' will now be required for riders to compete in the professional category across Life Time events, from the Sea Otter Qualifier in April to individual events that are part of the Life Time Grand Prix off-road series, including Unbound Gravel 200.

Many athletes will receive automatic approval for a LT Pro Number, based on past results in Life Time pro events, the Life Time Grand Prix series, as well as status with national and world championships, related to mountain bike or gravel.

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Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. On the bike, she has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast), and spends time on gravel around horse farms in north Georgia.

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