A 'LT Pro Number' will now be required for riders to compete in the professional category across Life Time events, from the Sea Otter Qualifier in April to individual events that are part of the Life Time Grand Prix off-road series, including Unbound Gravel 200.

Many athletes will receive automatic approval for a LT Pro Number, based on past results in Life Time pro events, the Life Time Grand Prix series, as well as status with national and world championships, related to mountain bike or gravel.

Life Time, which owns and operates more than 195 athletic country clubs across the U.S. and Canada as well as endurance, cycling and running events, also outlined factors considered by a selection committee which will look at results in age groups and races outside the Life Time family.

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Safety was the driving factor to implement the new criteria, based on results as well as past experience. The process was also seen as a way to "further professionalize the sport", as the Life Time Grand Prix enters a sixth season in 2027.

“We love that our events bring together athletes of all ages and abilities, and create opportunities for people to challenge themselves. At the same time, mass participant events like Unbound and Leadville are fast and can be tightly packed, particularly at the front of the field.

"Establishing clear, performance-based criteria for the Pro start helps ensure riders competing at the front have demonstrated the experience and ability to race safely at that level, while providing a transparent pathway for athletes to earn their place," Michelle Duffy, director of the Life Time Grand Prix, stated in the announcement on Thursday.

Concerns about the scramble for positioning at the front of the elite fields had been raised in the past by athletes themselves, especially at the two most demanding races - Unbound Gravel 200 and Leadville Trail 100 MTB.

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During the Unbound Gravel 200 two years ago, there were several crashes involving less-experienced riders with Grand Prix contenders in the first six miles. The new protocols will help ensure riders have "demonstrated the ability and experience to compete at the front of the fast-race starts" before they line up, according to Life Time.

This new vetting system requires each rider to register online, with one approval covering all events for one year. The LT Pro Number does not guarantee entry, with registration or lottery request still required.

For LT Pro Qualifier races, such as Sea Otter Classic Gravel 60, Sea Otter Classic Fuego XL, Lutsen 99er and four other events, the races are open to all participants and no LT Pro Number is required. With good results, a rider can earn an LT Pro Number in order to complete registration for LT Pro events.

Life Time noted that the entire process would be transparent, with all cut off times and qualifying places posted publicly for athletes to track.

Eligibility details and forms can be found at the Life Time Grand Prix website.

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