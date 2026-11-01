'It is a big goal' - Femke de Vries targets Grand Tour podium after breakthrough season

De Vries took her first pro win at the Tour de Suisse in June

Once viewed as a pure domestique, Femke de Vries’ standout 2026 season has her dreaming of more for the future.

The Visma-Lease a Bike rider was among the peloton’s most improved riders this season, securing 6th place at the UAE Tour in February, followed by 6th at the Giro d’Italia Women and 5th at the Tour de Suisse, where she also claimed the opening stage in Sondrio - her first professional victory.

At the age of 32, De Vries has emerged as one of the Dutch team's leaders this year, having previously been exclusively utilized as a key part of the machinery, enabling the likes of Pauline Ferrand-Prévot and Marianne Vos.

Latest Videos From Cyclingnews Watch full video here:

Having finished the 2025 season strongly, De Vries targeted the early-season UAE Tour Women, hoping to test her legs ahead of bigger ambitions to come. She finished 3rd behind Elisa Longo Borghini (UAE Team l'Imad) and Monica Trinca Colonel (Liv-AlUla-Jayco) on the queen stage to Jebel Hafeet, beating several top General Classification riders.

“That third place in the UAE Tour just gave me so much confidence," she told Wielerflits. "I made that a big goal and it went better than expected.”

After a strong Classics campaign, in which she once again worked tirelessly for Ferrand-Prévot and Vos, De Vries’ attention turned to the Giro, going in as one of the team’s leaders alongside French youngster Marion Bunel.

With Bunel off form, De Vries found herself as the team’s leader after a strong time-trial. Two 5th places on the race’s decisive mountain stages secured 6th overall.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“I was really able to keep up there for so long,” she said on reflection. “I thought the gap at the top was quite small, so I was very proud of that.”

"If I had known this would be my season, I would have signed up for it immediately,” De Vries said, adding that she continues to find improvements in her training and hopes for more in the years to come.

“So far, it turns out that things can get better every year, and it goes better than expected every year. It will stop at some point, but for now, I still see little things that could be improved."

The target now is a shot at a Grand Tour podium.

“This is a dream that is fully on my mind. Every time I think about it, I get enthusiastic about training again. It is a big goal."

The road season might be at an end, but Cyclingnews isn't slowing down. Subscribe for unlimited access to our comprehensive news coverage, industry-leading CN Labs testing, expert columnists, and so much more. Plus, the Cyclingnews app means you can stay up-to-date wherever you go! Join today.