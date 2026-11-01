'It is a big goal' - Femke de Vries targets Grand Tour podium after breakthrough season

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Visma-Lease a Bike rider finding improvements in her training after sixth place finish at Giro d'Italia Women

SONDRIO, ITALY - JUNE 17: Femke de Vries of Netherlands and Team Visma | Lease a Bike (R) celebrates at finish line as stage winner
De Vries took her first pro win at the Tour de Suisse in June (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Once viewed as a pure domestique, Femke de Vries’ standout 2026 season has her dreaming of more for the future.

The Visma-Lease a Bike rider was among the peloton’s most improved riders this season, securing 6th place at the UAE Tour in February, followed by 6th at the Giro d’Italia Women and 5th at the Tour de Suisse, where she also claimed the opening stage in Sondrio - her first professional victory.

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Dan Challis
Freelance writer

Dan is a freelance cycling journalist who has written for Cyclingnews since 2023 alongside other work with Cycling Weekly, Rouleur and Escape Collective. Dan focuses much of his work on professional cycling beyond its traditional European heartlands and writes a regular Substack called Global Peloton.

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