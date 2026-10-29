Tadej Pogačar and Demi Vollering top Vélo d'Or nominations – Who would get your vote?

News
By
Published

Tadej Pogačar, Demi Vollering, Paul Seixas and Paula Blasi among nominees for main award

Tadej Pogačar received the Vélo d&#039;Or award in 2024
Tadej Pogačar has won the main award three times (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump To:
0

A few days after Harry Kane and Alexia Putellas won the Ballon d'Or for excellence in football, the 2026 Vélo d'Or nominations were revealed with the season's biggest stars leading the shortlists for the men's and women's awards.

The Vélo d'Or – 'Golden Bicycle' in English – is a prestigious award that is handed out by France's Vélo Magazine with the winners decided by a jury of international cycling journalists.

Latest Videos FromCyclingnews
Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported on the ground at all of the biggest events on the calendar, including the men's and women's Tours de France, the Giro d'Italia, the Vuelta a Espana, the Spring Classics and the World Championships. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.