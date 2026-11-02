No rest for Remco Evenepoel as he keeps the off-season kilometres ticking over with his running shoes in Tokyo

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Belgian heads from important commitments in California to time off in Japan after lengthy first season with Red Bull

Remco Evenepoel of the Red Bull - Bora - Hansgrohe team participates in the team presentation for the 120th edition of Il Lombardia in Bergamo, Italy, on October 9, 2026. (Photo by Silvia Colombo/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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With the road cycling off-season now in full swing, Remco Evenepoel is still not sitting still, heading from wind tunnel testing, sponsor commitments, and an early look at the 2028 Olympics course in California to Tokyo in Japan.

During his trip to the US, Evenepoel took time at Specialized HQ in Morgan Hill to fine-tune his time trial skills, but also took the time to complete a 65km recon of the Griffith Observatory course in Los Angeles, where he will defend both of his Paris 2024 road gold medals in two years' time.

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James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

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