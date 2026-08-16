Gravel Earth Series: Geerike Schreurs takes impressive solo win as Tobias Kongstad sprints to victory at CORE4

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Emily Newsom and Cole Davis secure runner-up positions in penultimate round of Gravel Earth Series

Geerike Schreurs on a water crossing in opening 20 miles at 2026 CORE 4 in Iowa
Geerike Schreurs on a water crossing in opening 20 miles at 2026 CORE 4 in Iowa (Image credit: © GravelEarthSeries – CORE 4)
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Geerike Schreurs (Specialized-Off road) crushed the CORE4 race in Iowa City, going solo for most of the 120-mile (193km) gravel race while Tobias Kongstad (PAS Racing) sprinted to victory from a group of five in the men’s race at the penultimate event of the Gravel Earth Series. Each made it to the top step on Saturday after finishing second last year.

Schreurs, racing with a broken right shifter, finished with a time of 5:49:10 and claimed her third victory in the GES. Crossing the line 18:32 later, Emily Newson took second. Crystal Anthony (Flow Formulas, Kenda, The Black Bibs) was third, 5:51 later.

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Lyne Lamoureux
Lyne Lamoureux

Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites. 

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