UCI Gravel World Championships 2026 elite women LIVE - Star names descend on Nannup Australia to battle for rainbows

Elite women tackle 3,179m of elevation gain across 125.6km with 84% gravel en route to rainbow-jersey victory

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The pack of riders (peloton) cycles during the women&#039;s elite race cycling event as part of the UCI Gravel World Championships in Maastricht October 11, 2025. (Photo by Marcel van Hoorn / ANP / AFP via Getty Images) / Netherlands OUT
The SEVEN Gravel Race from Nannup Western Australia, with the location hosting the UCI Gravel World Championships in 2026 (Image credit: © Getty Images)
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The medium course for the elite women&#039;s race at the UCI Gravel World Championships on October 10

The medium course for the elite women's race at the UCI Gravel World Championships on October 10 (Image credit: UCI Gravel World Championships Nannup, Western Australia)

12 riders down as DNFs including Germany's Romy Kaspar and the Netherlands' Riejanne Markus.

Attack

It is a fast start on the asphalt to begin with the tiny peloton bunched together for the moment but when they hit the gravel it'll likely immediately split up.

125.6km to go

Australian gravel champion and winner here for the SEVEN Gravel race in Nannup earlier in the year, Tiffany Cromwell, is another rider who will be hanging up the wheels after this race.

This will be the final race in the career of South African WorldTour rider Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio despite having a cold.

It is being said that this is a 'true' gravel course with 85% of the course on gravel with intense gradients and a huge amount of climbing. The chance for the specialists to finally have a pure gravel rider in the rainbow bands after road stars have dominated the first four editions.

The riders are beginning to line up on the start line in Nannup with Wendy Oosterwoud of the Netherlands wearing number one.

The gravel is like nothing seen in European gravel racing and is unique to the area in Australia. Pea gravel is what it says on the tin, gravel that is shaped like peas. It can been incredibly slippery when dry but when wet it can be compacted down and become less notable with tyre choice being crucial.

The course itself is extremely challenging. While it is rather short, in the 125.6km of racing there are 3180 metres of elevation gain with the climbs not allow immediate rest after the summits are they tend to plateau for a while afterwards.

Racing is due to begin at 10:10 local time in Nannup. Roughly 30 minutes from now.

Hello and welcome to Cyclingnews' live updates of the women's UCI World Gravel Championships 2026 from Nannup, Western Australia.

The temperatures have been high for much of the week but it is a cool and fresh 16°C, unusually low for spring time in the area.

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