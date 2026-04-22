2026 Giro d'Italia stage 17 preview
Stage 17 - May 27, 2026: Cassano d'Adda - Andalo, 202 km
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Start time: 12:10 CET
Finish time: 17:16 CET
At 202km long, stage 17 from Cassano d’Adda to Andalo in Trentino, looks ideal for long-range attacks.Article continues below
Initially flat for 55 kilometres, the route heads northeast towards the climbs of Passo dei Tre Termini and Cocca di Lodrino, before entering the Valle del Chiese on a steady and gradual ascent. After Tione di Trento, almost 152km in, the road narrows and becomes more technical leading to an uphill time bonus sprint on the slopes of Andalo-Lever which crests inside of 10 kilometres to go.
After a quick descent, the riders will face one last push to the finish line, with six uphill kilometres, followed by a slight downhill false flat into the final flat straight.
Mountains
- Passo dei Tre Termini (cat. 3), km. 63.9
- Cocca di Lodrino (cat. 3), km. 88.1
- Andalo-Lever (cat. 3), km. 191.3
Sprints
- Red Bull kilometre: km. 185.6 - 186.6
- Sprint: Roncone, km. 143.8
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Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites.
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