2026 Giro d'Italia stage 17 preview

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: RCS Sport) (Image credit: RCS Sport)

Start time: 12:10 CET

Finish time: 17:16 CET

At 202km long, stage 17 from Cassano d’Adda to Andalo in Trentino, looks ideal for long-range attacks.

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Initially flat for 55 kilometres, the route heads northeast towards the climbs of Passo dei Tre Termini and Cocca di Lodrino, before entering the Valle del Chiese on a steady and gradual ascent. After Tione di Trento, almost 152km in, the road narrows and becomes more technical leading to an uphill time bonus sprint on the slopes of Andalo-Lever which crests inside of 10 kilometres to go.

After a quick descent, the riders will face one last push to the finish line, with six uphill kilometres, followed by a slight downhill false flat into the final flat straight.

Mountains

Passo dei Tre Termini (cat. 3), km. 63.9

Cocca di Lodrino (cat. 3), km. 88.1

Andalo-Lever (cat. 3), km. 191.3

Sprints

Red Bull kilometre: km. 185.6 - 186.6

Sprint: Roncone, km. 143.8