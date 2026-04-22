2026 Giro d'Italia stage 15 preview
Stage 15 - May 24, 2026: Voghera - Milan, 157 km
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Start time: 13:40 CET
Finish time: 17:16 CET
The second week of racing ends with one of the clearest sprint opportunities on stage 15 ending in Milan. The city returns to host a Giro finish for the first time since 2021, and does so for the 90th time in its history.Article continues below
The 157km pancake-flat route leaves Voghera and heads north towards Pavia and then follows sections of the historic Milano–Sanremo course to reach Milan. After passing the Chiesa Rossa, riders enter the final circuit of 16.3 km, near the Vigorelli velodrome.
Covered four times, the circuit has very few corners, the last of which comes at 2km from the finish.
Mountains
- none
Sprints
- Red Bull kilometre: km. 113.8 - 114.8
- Sprint: Pavia, km. 49.6
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Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites.
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