2026 Giro d'Italia stage 15 preview

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: RCS Sport) (Image credit: RCS Sport)

Start time: 13:40 CET

Finish time: 17:16 CET

The second week of racing ends with one of the clearest sprint opportunities on stage 15 ending in Milan. The city returns to host a Giro finish for the first time since 2021, and does so for the 90th time in its history.

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The 157km pancake-flat route leaves Voghera and heads north towards Pavia and then follows sections of the historic Milano–Sanremo course to reach Milan. After passing the Chiesa Rossa, riders enter the final circuit of 16.3 km, near the Vigorelli velodrome.

Covered four times, the circuit has very few corners, the last of which comes at 2km from the finish.

Mountains

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Sprints

Red Bull kilometre: km. 113.8 - 114.8

Sprint: Pavia, km. 49.6