'This role doesn't belong to me anymore' – Barbara Guarischi steps into unfamiliar sprinting role at Giro d’Italia Women following Lorena Wiebes's disqualification

News
By published

Lead out veteran scores fifth place for SD Worx on stage 2 behind double winner Elisa Balsamo

MEDINA DE POMAR, SPAIN - MAY 23: Barbara Guarischi of Italy and Team SD Worx - Protime competes during the 11th Vuelta a Burgos Feminas 2026, Stage 3 a 126km stage from Busto de Bureba to Medina de Pomar / #UCIWWT / on May 23, 2026 in Medina de Pomar, Spain. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)
Barbara Guarischi has stepped into the sprinter role for SD Worx-Protime at the Giro d'Italia Women (Image credit: Getty Images)

After Lorena Wiebes's late-evening disqualification for having raced stage 1 of the Giro d'Italia Women on an underweight bike, the atmosphere in the SD Worx-Protime camp was rather bleak.

However, 'the show must go on', and the team decided to support Wiebes's usual lead-out woman, Barbara Guarischi, for a result on stage 2. The 35-year-old Italian finished fifth in the bunch sprint in Caorle.

Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.