Tirreno-Adriatico 2022
Posted published
Latest News from the Race
-
Pantani's favourite climb set to decide new-look Tirreno-AdriaticoTime trial moved to opening day as Italian stage race finishes on a Sunday
-
Kung’s two hours in the hot seat at Tirreno-Adriatico ends in disappointment‘We had time to imagine him winning’ says Groupama-FDJ coach Pinot after Kung came second in time trial
-
Peter Sagan: I did a lot of work at Tirreno-AdriaticoFormer world champion aims to 'move another level up' at Milan-San Remo and Volta a Catalunya
2022 Tirreno-Adriatico dates: March 7 - 13, 2022
Tirreno-Adriatico is set to take place from March 7 to 13, with seven stages taking riders from the western shores of Italy to the eastern coast in the "race of the two seas".
The 2021 Tirreno-Adriatico was won by Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates). The two-time Tour de France winner is expected to return to defend that title but will not face last year's runner-up Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma), who opted for Paris-Nice.
With the race beginning with a time trial but forgoing the closing stage against the clock, it's a more open affair with the overall to be decided in the mountains in between.
Other contenders include Remco Evenepoel (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl), Tiesj Benoot (Jumbo-Visma), Mark Padun (EF Education-EasyPost), and Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana).
2022 Tirreno-Adriatico Schedule
|Stage
|Date
|Start time
|Finish time
|Stage type
|Stage 1
|3/7/22
|14:00
|17:15
|ITT
|Stage 2
|3/8/22
|11:50
|17:15
|Hilly
|Stage 3
|3/9/22
|13:10
|17:25
|Hilly
|Stage 4
|3/10/22
|12:00
|17:11
|Medium Mountain
|Stage 5
|3/11/22
|13:20
|17:13
|Hilly
|Stage 6
|3/12/22
|10:50
|16:30
|Mountain
|Stage 7
|3/13/22
|11:15
|15:14
|Flat
2022 Tirreno-Adriatico Teams
- AG2R Citroen Team
- Alpecin-Fenix
- Astana Qazaqstan Team
- Bahrain Victorious
- Bardiani CSF Faizane'
- Bora-Hansgrohe
- Cofidis
- Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli
- EF Education-EasyPost
- Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
- Groupama-FDJ
- Ineos Grenadiers
- Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
- Israel-Premier Tech
- Jumbo-Visma
- Lotto Soudal
- Movistar Team
- QuickStep-AlphaVinyl
- Team Arkéa-Samsic
- BikeExchange-Jayco
- Team DSM
- TotalEnergies
- Trek-Segafredo
- UAE Team Emirates
Stages
-
Tirreno-Adriatico 20227 March 2022 | Italy | WorldTour
Latest Content on the Race
Pantani's favourite climb set to decide new-look Tirreno-Adriatico
By Stephen Farrand published
News Time trial moved to opening day as Italian stage race finishes on a Sunday
Kung’s two hours in the hot seat at Tirreno-Adriatico ends in disappointment
By Cyclingnews published
News ‘We had time to imagine him winning’ says Groupama-FDJ coach Pinot after Kung came second in time trial
Peter Sagan: I did a lot of work at Tirreno-Adriatico
By Jackie Tyson published
News Former world champion aims to 'move another level up' at Milan-San Remo and Volta a Catalunya
Wout van Aert: Beating stage racers at Tirreno-Adriatico is good for my confidence
By Daniel Ostanek published
News Belgian looks ahead to Milan-San Remo defence after two stage wins and second overall
Ganna: Tirreno-Adriatico time trial loss showed 'I'm human, not a robot'
By Stephen Farrand published
News Italian world champion sportingly accepts third place behind Van Aert and Küng
2021 Tirreno-Adriatico time trial - start times
By Cyclingnews published
News Pogacar positioned to seal overall victory at final stage in San Benedetto del Tronto
Simon Carr nails street sign in Tirreno-Adriatico crash - Video
By Cyclingnews published
News EF-Nippo rider gets up and finishes stage after dramatic crash
Every time trial counts for Tadej Pogacar on road to Tour de France
By Barry Ryan published
News Slovenian enters final stage of Tirreno-Adriatico with healthy lead over Wout van Aert
Tadej Pogacar widens gap over Wout van Aert in icy fifth stage at Tirreno-Adriatico
By Laura Weislo published
News 'Once I saw he was suffering I got a little bit more motivation' says race leader
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cyclingnews. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Top News on the Race
-
Ganna: Tirreno-Adriatico time trial loss showed 'I'm human, not a robot'Italian world champion sportingly accepts third place behind Van Aert and Küng
-
2021 Tirreno-Adriatico time trial - start timesPogacar positioned to seal overall victory at final stage in San Benedetto del Tronto
-
Simon Carr nails street sign in Tirreno-Adriatico crash - VideoEF-Nippo rider gets up and finishes stage after dramatic crash
-
Every time trial counts for Tadej Pogacar on road to Tour de FranceSlovenian enters final stage of Tirreno-Adriatico with healthy lead over Wout van Aert
-
Tadej Pogacar widens gap over Wout van Aert in icy fifth stage at Tirreno-Adriatico'Once I saw he was suffering I got a little bit more motivation' says race leader
-
Wout van Aert: It's no shame to lose Tirreno-Adriatico to Tadej Pogacar'He's stronger than everyone else, but I'm not inferior to the other GC riders' says Belgian after stage 5
-
Mathieu van der Poel: I don't even know how I got to the finish lineDutch champion prevails in ice-cold rain in Tirreno-Adriatico
-
How to watch Tirreno-Adriatico 2021 – live TV and streamingThe peloton hit the hills on stage 5 as Pogacar leads
-
Bernal and Thomas positive about future goals after testing day at Tirreno-AdriaticoIneos Grenadiers pair finished 11th and 12th after attacking on Prati di Tivo
Related Features
-
10 riders to watch at Tirreno-AdriaticoVan der Poel, Alaphilippe, Sagan and Bernal among our picks at the 'Race of the Two Seas'