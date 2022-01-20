Tirreno-Adriatico 2022

Tirreno-Adriatico

Tadej Pogacar won the 2021 Tirreno Adriatico (Image credit: Bettini)

2022 Tirreno-Adriatico dates: March 7 - 13, 2022

Tirreno-Adriatico is set to take place from March 7 to 13, with seven stages taking riders from the western shores of Italy to the eastern coast in the "race of the two seas".

The 2021 Tirreno-Adriatico was won by Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates). The two-time Tour de France winner is expected to return to defend that title but will not face last year's runner-up Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma), who opted for Paris-Nice.

With the race beginning with a time trial but forgoing the closing stage against the clock, it's a more open affair with the overall to be decided in the mountains in between.

Other contenders include Remco Evenepoel (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl), Tiesj Benoot (Jumbo-Visma), Mark Padun (EF Education-EasyPost), and Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana).

2022 Tirreno-Adriatico Schedule

StageDateStart timeFinish timeStage type
Stage 13/7/2214:0017:15ITT
Stage 23/8/2211:5017:15Hilly
Stage 33/9/2213:1017:25Hilly
Stage 43/10/2212:0017:11Medium Mountain
Stage 53/11/2213:2017:13Hilly
Stage 63/12/2210:5016:30Mountain
Stage 73/13/2211:1515:14Flat

2022 Tirreno-Adriatico Teams

  • AG2R Citroen Team
  • Alpecin-Fenix
  • Astana Qazaqstan Team
  • Bahrain Victorious
  • Bardiani CSF Faizane'
  • Bora-Hansgrohe
  • Cofidis
  • Drone Hopper-Androni Giocattoli
  • EF Education-EasyPost
  • Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team
  • Groupama-FDJ
  • Ineos Grenadiers
  • Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
  • Israel-Premier Tech
  • Jumbo-Visma
  • Lotto Soudal
  • Movistar Team
  • QuickStep-AlphaVinyl
  • Team Arkéa-Samsic
  • BikeExchange-Jayco
  • Team DSM
  • TotalEnergies
  • Trek-Segafredo
  • UAE Team Emirates

Stages

  • Tirreno-Adriatico 2022
    7 March 2022 | Italy | WorldTour

