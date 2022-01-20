Tirreno-Adriatico 2022

Image 1 of 1 Tadej Pogacar won the 2021 Tirreno Adriatico (Image credit: Bettini)

2022 Tirreno-Adriatico dates: March 7 - 13, 2022

Tirreno-Adriatico is set to take place from March 7 to 13, with seven stages taking riders from the western shores of Italy to the eastern coast in the "race of the two seas".

The 2021 Tirreno-Adriatico was won by Tadej Pogacar (UAE Team Emirates). The two-time Tour de France winner is expected to return to defend that title but will not face last year's runner-up Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma), who opted for Paris-Nice.

With the race beginning with a time trial but forgoing the closing stage against the clock, it's a more open affair with the overall to be decided in the mountains in between.

Other contenders include Remco Evenepoel (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl), Tiesj Benoot (Jumbo-Visma), Mark Padun (EF Education-EasyPost), and Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana).

2022 Tirreno-Adriatico Schedule

Stage Date Start time Finish time Stage type Stage 1 3/7/22 14:00 17:15 ITT Stage 2 3/8/22 11:50 17:15 Hilly Stage 3 3/9/22 13:10 17:25 Hilly Stage 4 3/10/22 12:00 17:11 Medium Mountain Stage 5 3/11/22 13:20 17:13 Hilly Stage 6 3/12/22 10:50 16:30 Mountain Stage 7 3/13/22 11:15 15:14 Flat

2022 Tirreno-Adriatico Teams