Unbound Gravel reveals 2026 route with south and north features combined to include 'potentially muddy' sections

Just a little over two weeks before the 20th anniversary edition of Life Time Unbound Gravel presented by Shimano unfolds, routes have been revealed. The signature Unbound 200 race will deviate from the recent pattern of either heading out from Emporia and into the Flint Hills of Kansas largely to the north or south, with the showcase event on May 30 taking in a bit of each this year as it racks up 206 miles (331km) with over 9,000 feet (2,743m) of climbing.

The race headed out of Emporia into the north the last two editions, but in 2026 will run south from the start with a similar opening section of the route to the last one that ran south, the notoriously tough, peanut butter mud edition of 2023, but cuts out a slightly altered path. Riders will hit Yy road at 15 miles in for a rolling uphill section towards what locals know as the 'Towers climb' with chunky gravel, creek crossings and perhaps mud if it rains.

After that the route of Unbound 200 heads toward the first checkpoint in Madison, with amatuer and elite having separate although nearby stops this year.

Latest Videos From

A challenge awaits at just over 60 miles into the race as riders hit Texaco Hill,

"This hill is notorious," said organisers in a course description video on YouTube. "It's been featured on many Unbound Gravel courses, what you can look for this year is a mile to a mile and half of steady 2-5% grades and once you get to the top you get a little bit of flat, steady, even riding before you bomb down the other side"

That means time for riders to take in the views from the ridge will quickly be over, as the loose and twisty descent requires concentration, and hopefully the water bottles will still be in the holder by the end. After that it's straight into Teter hill, a 1 mile climb with gradients of over 10%.

Now heading to the north again, Matfield Green delivers the second checkpoint and then heads toward a rolling section on Sharps Creek Rd, which hasn't been used in the race since 2015. Up next is a completely new section which lies to the west of Emporia, W road, with organisers saying "it is chunky, it is rocky, it has got a creek crossing, it has got grass, it has got everything you could ever want".

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The race then heads into territory that will be familiar to riders of the last two editions, heading to Council Grove, which is the northernmost section of this year's course, at around 150 miles into the race. After that there is DD Avenue with its rolling, rocky and, what organisers warned, could be "potentially muddy" terrain at mile 174.

Lake Kahola, where riders cross the dam wall, at 181 miles signals that riders will have to get ready for the last big climb of the day before the final charge to Emporia, where last year Karolina Migoń and Cameron Jones claimed victory.

Unbound 100 mile carves out a similar path at the beginning to the 200 but once at Madison heads to the north-east instead, before winding its way back to Emporia. The XL, on the other hand, heads west when it starts on Friday May 29 before heading down to Madison, dropping as far south as Eureka and then also working its way up beyond Council Grove in the north before heading back toward the Emporia finish line to complete the 357 mile challenge.

Subscribe to Cyclingnews for unlimited access to our gravel cycling coverage in 2026. We'll be on the ground at the biggest races of the season, bringing you breaking news, expert analysis, in-depth features, and much more. Find out more.