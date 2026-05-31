'If I give him the wheel, he can win' – The story of Keegan Swenson's sacrifice to help Mads Würtz Schmidt triumph at Unbound Gravel 200

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2023 champion finishes fifth after linking up with road pro and Unbound debutant Emil Herzog for final run to Emporia

Keegan Swenson sets the pace at 2026 Sea Otter Classic Gravel
Keegan Swenson in action at the 2026 Sea Otter Classic Gravel (Image credit: Life Time)

Keegan Swenson, Unbound Gravel 200 champion three years ago, was once again among the frontrunners at this year's edition of the Kansas gravel epic. He'd end up in fifth place in Emporia and had some story to tell at the end of it.

In 2023, the Utahan outpaced Petr Vakoc and Lachlan Morton in a thrilling seven-rider sprint. On Saturday, he rounded out his race in fifth place, 24 minutes down on the winner, Specialized Off-Road teammate Mads Würtz Schmidt. With second-placed Matthew Beers also racing on the Specialized squad, it was a more than successful day on the bike.

Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

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